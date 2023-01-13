Poole’s Bar-B-Q reopens in Ellijay with new owner, same Pig Hill of Fame

Also unchanged: the Pig Hall of Fame, a mountainside behind the building with more than 300 plywood swine painted with the names of customers from around the country.

Changes to the building will also be minimal, including a fresh coat of paint and some new furniture.

But that doesn’t mean Sandrini won’t put his own mark on the restaurant with a few tweaks. In addition to the “classic” Poole’s menu, Sandrini plans to add some new dishes including Korean barbecue ribs, Texas-style brisket, and sauces from different regions.

He also wants to introduce some new cooking techniques that he said will “make the meat juicier and more tender” and will bring the Ellijay Wood Fired Pizza food truck to the restaurant so guests can order slices.

“When we opened our first restaurants, we looked to Poole’s as the kind of restaurants we wanted to be,” Poole said “Not too big, not too small, family-friendly, and not taking anything too seriously, except for the food.”

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.