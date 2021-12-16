Proof Bakeshop closing in Inman Park

Proof served a variety of breads and other baked goods, as well as a small menu of breakfast and lunch items. The bakery also sold at farmers markets around town and hosted baking classes throughout the year.

Allin cited pandemic-related economic fallout and staffing issues as reasons for the closure in talking with the Atlanta Business Chronicle. He said the space’s new tenant, while not a bakery, will offer baked goods.

