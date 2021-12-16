ajc logo
Proof Bakeshop closing in Inman Park

Goodies from the bakery case at Proof Bakshop in Inman Park. (Beckysteinphotography.com)
Credit: Becky Stein

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Inman Park bakery and cafe Proof Bakeshop is closing its doors on Dec. 26 after more than five years.

The business announced the closure in a post on its Instagram account.

“With heavy heart, Proof will close shop on Dec. 26th. Serving you Proof’s guilty pleasures has been our joy, and we thank our patrons and staff who have been with us these years.”

Billy and Kristin Allin opened Proof in mid-2015 at 100 Hurt St. NE. The Allins also own Bread and Butterfly in Inman Park and owned the beloved Cakes & Ale in Decatur, which closed in 2018.

Proof served a variety of breads and other baked goods, as well as a small menu of breakfast and lunch items. The bakery also sold at farmers markets around town and hosted baking classes throughout the year.

Allin cited pandemic-related economic fallout and staffing issues as reasons for the closure in talking with the Atlanta Business Chronicle. He said the space’s new tenant, while not a bakery, will offer baked goods.

