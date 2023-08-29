BreakingNews
Kemp declares state of emergency for Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Madre Selva to open in Uptown Atlanta development with Nikkei cuisine, ceviche bar

Credit: Courtesy of Madre Selva

Credit: Courtesy of Madre Selva

A restaurant with a Latin coastal vibe is the latest food and beverage concept announced for the Uptown Atlanta mixed-use development near the Lindbergh MARTA station.

Set to open in spring 2024, Madre Selva, from owners Francisco Puerta and Juan Segura, will feature a ceviche bar, in addition to Latin American and Nikkei dishes including Peruvian scallops, seafood papillotes and Nikkei stir fry. Developed out of the Japanese diaspora to Peru in the late 19th century, Nikkei cuisine sees the marriage of traditional Peruvian and Japanese ingredients and techniques.

Overseeing the kitchen are brothers and Colombian chefs known as the “Twins.”

Executive chef David Londoño Briñez has worked in the food and beverage industry for nearly a decade, spending much of that time preparing Peruvian and Japanese cuisines.

Master sushi chef Daniel Londoño Brinez, who will oversee the ceviche bar, has worked at restaurants in Peru as well as in the kitchens of several metro Atlanta restaurants including O-Ku, MF Sushi, and Brush Sushi.

Alex Holender, a bartender and consultant from Peru, will assist in developing the beverage program, including a dedicated bar serving drinks made with pisco, a type of brandy popular in Peru and made from distilled from wine or fermented fruit juice.

The Madre Selva space will include two patios that seat up to 60 guests, as well as design elements “that will be infused with Cartagena vibes,” according to a press release, “including pops of yellow, unique textures and ornate moldings.”

Madre Selva will join several other forthcoming food and beverage concepts on Main Street in Uptown Atlanta, including Mexican restaurant El Gordo; Korean steakhouse Bene Korean; J’ouvert Caribbean Kitchen, a Caribbean street food and brunch restaurant; and White Windmill, a Korean bakery and coffee shop. Uptown Atlanta tenant 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar, which has been open in the development formerly known as Lindbergh City Center since 2016, has renewed its lease.

In addition, Uptown Test Kitchen opened in May in a restaurant space fronting Piedmont Road. Managed by Chow À La Carte, the Uptown Test Kitchen features menus from Atlanta-based chefs from across the globe.

The 47-acre Uptown Atlanta development is currently undergoing redevelopment by Rubenstein Partners, along with design firm ASD|SKY and Gensler. The first phase includes construction to revitalize Main Street.

Eventually, Uptown will have nearly 1 million square feet of office space and 120,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, along with community gathering spaces. The project will be accessible to pedestrian trails including the Beltline and the South Fork Trail.

Additionally, MARTA has signed a 130,000-square-foot lease at Uptown and will relocate up to 540 employees to the new space at Uptown.

