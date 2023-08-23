BreakingNews
Perc Coffee to open in the former Full Commission space in Grant Park

A growing chain of local coffee shops is set to open another metro Atlanta location this fall in Grant Park.

Perc Coffee will take over the former Full Commission space at 519 Memorial Drive in the Larkin on Memorial development. The shop will join Perc locations in East Lake and Virginia-Highland, with another set to open in the coming months in Tucker. Co-founders Philip Brown and Alan Fischer opened the first Perc in Savannah in 2010.

Perc Grant Park will serve a full coffee menu, along with seasonal and specialty espresso drinks including the GoodTimes Latte with lavender, vanilla, and habanero sugar. The food menu will include breakfast sandwiches, granola bowls, a breakfast crunchwrap, and lighter lunch options.

The 1,500-square-foot shop, which will also include a 500-square-foot patio, will “be open and full of bright colors,” according to a press release, with a pink La Marzocco Linea PB Espresso Machine, a glowing lightning bolt, and murals designed by Brad Praria and painted by Chris Sturdivant of the local business Debonair Signman.

“We look for spaces where we can connect with the neighborhood,” Brown said in a prepared statement. “Everything lined up...the space is perfect, and we love the neighborhood.”

Credit: Courtesy of Perc Coffee

The 63,000-square-foot mixed-use Larkin on Memorial from Paces Properties is also home to food and beverage concepts including Firepit Pizza Tavern, Grant Park Market, Ramen Station and Kale Me Crazy.

Firepit owner Leslie Cohen is also set to open Latin-inspired restaurant Birdcage in the development later this year, with one 2,500-square-foot space available for an additional full-service restaurant tenant.

Full Commission and Woodward & Park both closed in the Larkin earlier this year.

Yvonne Zusel

