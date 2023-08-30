Atlanta brewery joins food and beverage lineup at Avenue East Cobb in Marietta

An established Atlanta brewery is set to open a second location outside the Perimeter.

Round Trip Brewing Company will be part of the tenant mix at Marietta mixed-use development Avenue East Cobb, with a planned spring 2024 opening.

Husband and wife Craig and Amy Mycoskie opened the first Round Trip in 2021 in the Upper Westside area of Atlanta.

The 4,500-square-foot indoor-outdoor space at Avenue East Cobb will be located between Smallcakes and the soon-to-debut 8,000-square-foot plaza and will feature an outdoor beer garden and private event area.

Beer offerings will be similar at both Round Trip locations, with 14 German-inspired brews on tap including Meadow Hefeweizen, Pilsner, Vicarious West Coast IPA and Isar Haze Hazy IPA, though the new location will have a pilot brewing system that will brew beers exclusive to Avenue East Cobb.

The new brewery will also feature a full kitchen with a menu including hot dogs, bratwursts and pretzels, as well as vegetarian options and a kids menu.

Credit: Courtesy of Round Trip Brewing Co. Credit: Courtesy of Round Trip Brewing Co.

“We’re excited to be opening our second location in the suburbs,” said Craig Mycoskie, who serves as Round Trip’s CEO and head brewer. “The family-centric neighborhoods in East Cobb really appealed to us since we have strived to make our brewery a welcoming environment for all. It’s a natural fit.”

Guests will be able to sample Round Trip beers and get a look at plans for Avenue East Cobb during a Celebrate Avenue East Cobb event from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 7. Proceeds will benefit local nonprofit Must Ministries.

Round Trip will join other forthcoming food and beverage concepts at Avenue East Cobb, including Peach State Pizza and Press Waffle Co., as well as several already-open concepts including Tin Lizzy’s New York Butcher Shoppe and Vanilla Cafe and many retail businesses.

The new tenants are part of North American Properties’ redevelopment efforts at the 30-acre Avenue East Cobb, which opened in 1999 at 4475 Roswell Road. North American Properties Atlanta entered a joint venture partnership with PGIM Real Estate in 2021 to redevelop the project.

In addition to Avenue East Cobb, North American Properties Atlanta also operates Avalon in Alpharetta, the Forum in Peachtree Corners and Colony Square in Midtown.

