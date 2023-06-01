Review: Rreal Tacos offers a taste of Mexico City in metro Atlanta

Rreal Tacos first opened in late 2015, near the corner of 6th and Juniper streets in Midtown. The fast-casual spot offered tacos with a variety of creative sides and local, organic ingredients.

Original chef-owner Adrian Villarreal, who was born and raised in Monterrey, Mexico, and trained in Paris, sold the restaurant in 2021 to Damian Otero and Miguel Hernandez.

The new owners streamlined the menu, and added three more restaurants in west Midtown, Chamblee and Sandy Springs. An additional three locations are in the works.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant reviews

Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato

I recently visited the original 6th Street location. Otero and Hernandez retained many of the original staff in what they call an “employee-owned” workplace. And they kept Villarreal’s recipes, with a dozen-plus of his best-selling tacos, and several of his salsas and sides.

What they added to the mix was a huge selection of tequilas and mezcals, along with an expansive menu of specialty margaritas.

They also invested in an interactive website, with color photos and descriptions of all the menu items. If you’re ordering online, you can add or omit condiments, such as cilantro, chili powder, sliced tomatoes or pineapple.

Explore Atlanta take out reviews

Credit: Courtesy of Rreal Tacos Credit: Courtesy of Rreal Tacos

When I placed an order late one afternoon, a pop-up window advised that the wait time would be 30 minutes, or I could schedule for later.

As it turned out, 30 minutes was perfect. I found a parking space on the street, and when I walked inside my order was neatly packed up in a bag and ready to go.

The signature tacos al pastor, with seasoned pork slowly cooked on a rotating spit called a trompo, were close to what you might find in Mexico City. Pulled and shredded pork carnitas were crispy and savory. Marinated, slow-roasted beef barbacoa was rich and rendered, with some fatty bits.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Rreal Tacos Credit: Courtesy of Rreal Tacos

Every taco I tried was generously filled and wrapped in sturdy corn tortillas. One thing to note, though: If you’re not into a heaping top layer of chopped onions, be sure to order them on the side.

Along with the tacos, some of the sides were equally noteworthy, including the crispy avocados, which can be ordered in a taco with refried beans. The serving of guacamole was generous, and it was on the smooth side, with just enough kick.

But my favorite dish was the baked sweet potatoes with sour cream and queso fresco, which would be right at home on a Thanksgiving table.

RREAL TACOS

Food: Mexican street food, with tacos and more

Service: dine-in with reservations, online ordering, pickup, delivery

Vegetarian: sweet potato, guacamole and chips, crispy avocado, veggie taco, salad

Alcohol: specialty margaritas, tequila, mezcal, beer and wine

Price range: 50 cents (condiments) to $16 (nachos)

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays

Outdoor dining: large patio

Address, phone: 100 6th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-458-5887; 1000 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-963-6408; 5070 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Atlanta. 470-268-8290; 227 Sandy Springs Place NE, Sandy Springs. 404-343-2737

Website: rrealtacos.com

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Explore North Fulton County dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.