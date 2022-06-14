East Pole Coffee Co. opens in Poncey-Highland, with wine bar Sea Legs to come

The Poncey-Highland space, which Thompson describes as “the interior cabin of a sea vessel” compared to the “deck of the ship” aesthetic at the Armour location, seats about 32 guests inside, including at an “expansive bar” area, with seating for about 18 outside.

Thompson and Karr founded East Pole in 2015 and opened the Armour location in 2017.

This week, East Pole will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. daily. Starting next week, the shops hours will be 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Fridays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

Joining East Pole in the Plaza on Ponce development is Jinya Ramen Bar, which also opened earlier this week. The first metro Atlanta location of Jinya opened in 2016 in Sandy Springs, with other metro Atlanta locations following in Buckhead, Alpharetta and Buford.

Other Plaza on Ponce food and beverage concepts include chef Joey Ward’s Southern Belle and Georgia Boy, Righteous Room, Insomnia Cookies and Majestic Diner.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.