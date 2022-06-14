East Pole Coffee Co. opens in Poncey-Highland, with wine bar Sea Legs to come

Popular Atlanta coffee shop East Pole Coffee Co. expanded this week with a second location in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood.
The shop debuted Monday at 676 North Highland Ave. NE The space, located next to the newly-opened seafood eatery Fishmonger, was formerly home to San Francisco Coffee, which closed in late 2019 after a fire.
The Poncey-Highland menu will reflect that of the original East Pole location in the Armour Yards development between Buckhead and Midtown, with a variety of coffee drinks made with beans roasted at the Armour Yards facility, as well as pastries, breakfast sandwiches and other baked goods, including doughnuts from Five Daughters Bakery on the weekends.
In the next few months, owners Jules Tompkins and Jared Karr hope to open wine bar Sea Legs, which will operate in the same space after East Pole closes for the day. Each concept will have its own staff and serve up “totally different experiences,” Thompson said.
The Poncey-Highland space, which Thompson describes as “the interior cabin of a sea vessel” compared to the “deck of the ship” aesthetic at the Armour location, seats about 32 guests inside, including at an “expansive bar” area, with seating for about 18 outside.
Thompson and Karr founded East Pole in 2015 and opened the Armour location in 2017.
This week, East Pole will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. daily. Starting next week, the shops hours will be 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Fridays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.
Joining East Pole in the Plaza on Ponce development is Jinya Ramen Bar, which also opened earlier this week. The first metro Atlanta location of Jinya opened in 2016 in Sandy Springs, with other metro Atlanta locations following in Buckhead, Alpharetta and Buford.
Other Plaza on Ponce food and beverage concepts include chef Joey Ward’s Southern Belle and Georgia Boy, Righteous Room, Insomnia Cookies and Majestic Diner.
