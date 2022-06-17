Check out the menu for One Flew South, opening today on the Eastside Beltline

One Flew South, the only airport restaurant to be nominated for a James Beard Award, is opening a second location today on the Eastside Beltline.
The restaurant, owned and operated by restaurant group Jackmont Hospitality, is located at 670 DeKalb Ave. in the former Hazel Jane’s space. Chef Todd Richards, who serves as culinary director for Jackmont, initially planned to open Japanese seafood restaurant Kuro in the building, but ultimately decided One Flew South was a better fit for the location.
Credit: Tori Allen
Credit: Tori Allen
Chef Cedric McCroery will serve as executive chef overseeing the day-to-day operations, while chef Phu Dong will lead the sushi side of the menu. Richards will continue to oversee culinary development for Jackmont Hospitality.
Dishes will include Bourbon Miso Black Cod, Collard Green Ramen, Chicken Katsu and a variety of sushi rolls, nigiri and sashimi.
Credit: Tori Allen
Credit: Tori Allen
The full bar features a cocktail menu with options like the One Flew South made with plush plum vodka, yuzu, ume and hakutsuru sake and the You Only Live Twice with roku gin, haku vodka, lemongrass and italicus.
The location will seat 120 total guests, including 60 interior seats and 60 outdoor patio seats, with 40 of those seats facing the Beltline.
One Flew South opened at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in December 2008 and was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for outstanding service in 2015. The restaurant also helped launch the career of chef Duane Nutter, also a James Beard Award semifinalist, who is bringing a location of his acclaimed Alabama restaurant Southern National to Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood later this year.
Credit: Tori Allen
Credit: Tori Allen
In addition to his work for Jackmont Hospitality, Richards, himself a James Beard Award semifinalist, owns Soulful Company Restaurant Group with chef Josh Lee. The group includes the counter-service restaurant Soul: Food & Culture at Krog Street Market and Lake & Oak BBQ in East Lake, with a second location set to open in West End. Richards is also the author of the 2018 cookbook, “Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes.”
In addition to One Flew South, Jackmont Hospitality also owns Hartsfield-Jackson International restaurant Chicken + Beer and franchise locations of TGI Friday’s and Twin Peaks.
One Flew South’s offers happy hour from 3-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and dinner from 5-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Brunch will be added soon.
670 DeKalb Ave., Atlanta. 470-225-7119, oneflewsouthatl.com
Scroll down to see the complete menu:
Credit: One Flew South
Credit: One Flew South
Credit: One Flew South
Credit: One Flew South
Credit: One Flew South
Credit: One Flew South
Credit: One Flew South
Credit: One Flew South
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author