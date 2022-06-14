Georgia has hits and misses at 2022 James Beard Awards

In addition, Adam Evans, who worked for years in the kitchens of several Atlanta restaurants including The Optimist and the now-shuttered Craft Atlanta before opening Automatic Seafood and Oysters in Birmingham, Alabama, won Best Chef: Southeast.

Over the weekend, Atlanta-based publication Bitter Southerner won a James Beard Media Award in the category of Food Coverage in a General Interest Publication.

Other Atlanta finalists did not fare as well at the awards: Ticonderoga Club in Krog Street Market was a finalist in the Outstanding Hospitality category, Claudia Martinez of Miller Union was a finalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef, and Kevin Gillespie, whose Red Beard Restaurants group includes Gunshow, Ole Reliable, and Revival, was a finalist for the Best Restaurateur honor.

It was the second nomination for both Ticonderoga Club and Martinez. Ticonderoga Club was a finalist in 2019 in the Outstanding Bar Program category, while Martinez received her first Beard nomination while working for Tiny Lou’s.

Gillespie has been a finalist or semifinalist eight times in the Best Chef: Southeast, Rising Star Chef of the Year and American Cooking Cookbook categories.

Hosted by chef and cookbook author Kwame Onwuachi, the 2022 James Beard Awards were the first in two years, after a hiatus due to the coronavirus and an audit of the awards’ policies and procedures.

