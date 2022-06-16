ajc logo
X

Sandwiches, ice cream and coffee set for Avondale Estates development Olive & Pine

A rendering of Olive & Pine in Avondale Estates.

Combined ShapeCaption
A rendering of Olive & Pine in Avondale Estates.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Several food and beverage tenants have been announced for Olive & Pine, the adaptive reuse development set to open in Avondale Estates this fall.

Among the concepts set to open at 6 Olive St. are:

Brisk. A concept developed by several restaurant industry veterans, Brisk will be equal parts “soft serve ice cream parlor, light meal stall and micro vending mart,” according to a press release.

Leftie Lee’s. Chef Vivian Lee, known for her pop-up Foodcation Forever, announced in 2021 that she’d be opening bakery and sandwich shop Leftie Lee’s at Olive & Pine.

The shop will feature a “globally inspired menu rooted in traditional techniques,” according to a press release, with housemade pastries and items including a mojo roasted pork sandwich with fried yucca and cabbage slaw and a Korean barbecue sandwich with scallion slaw.

Lee, who studied at the French Culinary Institute in New York City and worked at restaurants in New York and Boston before serving as executive pastry chef at Osteria Mattone and Table & Main. She briefly left the food industry to work as a landscape architect before starting Foodcation Forever.

Pop Up. Another concept from Lee, Pop Up will offer a fully-equipped kitchen space for pop-up chefs and food businesses to operate out of.

Wonderful World Coffee and Tea House. All-day coffee and tea house Wonderfull World will serve coffee drinks and boba tea.

Located a few blocks from the Avondale Estates Town Green, the 25,000-square-foot Olive & Pine reimagines a 60-year-old warehouse space and will also include several other local businesses including the Little Gym and Asaka Salon.

From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 24, Olive & Pine will host a pop-up brunch in the parking lot adjacent to the weekly Sunday Avondale Estates Market with pop-up food and beverage vendors.

Olive & Pine partner Steven Chan did not immediately respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the development.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta
ExploreDeKalb County dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
Inside the winning streak that has turned around Braves’ season5h ago
Herschel Walker acknowledges two more children
1h ago
Delta debuts limited-edition Amex Reserve card, made from a Boeing 747
4h ago
Braves in April/May: 23-27. Braves in June: 13-0
Braves in April/May: 23-27. Braves in June: 13-0
Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘I’m excited to see what Dee Alford can do’
5h ago
The Latest
Tiki Tango, Foxtrot Liquor Bar closing this weekend in Midtown
1h ago
REVIEW: El Valle brings sophisticated Mexican cuisine to Midtown
2h ago
East Pole Coffee Co. opens in Poncey-Highland, with wine bar Sea Legs to come
Featured
DeKalb Watershed Management spent days fixing this sewage spill on Eagle’s Beek Circle near Stonecrest in August 2017. County officials say that new leadership, debris removal and increased inspections helped reduced sewer spills this year. AJC file photo

DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
5h ago
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top