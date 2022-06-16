Sandwiches, ice cream and coffee set for Avondale Estates development Olive & Pine

Lee, who studied at the French Culinary Institute in New York City and worked at restaurants in New York and Boston before serving as executive pastry chef at Osteria Mattone and Table & Main. She briefly left the food industry to work as a landscape architect before starting Foodcation Forever.

Pop Up. Another concept from Lee, Pop Up will offer a fully-equipped kitchen space for pop-up chefs and food businesses to operate out of.

Wonderful World Coffee and Tea House. All-day coffee and tea house Wonderfull World will serve coffee drinks and boba tea.

Located a few blocks from the Avondale Estates Town Green, the 25,000-square-foot Olive & Pine reimagines a 60-year-old warehouse space and will also include several other local businesses including the Little Gym and Asaka Salon.

From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 24, Olive & Pine will host a pop-up brunch in the parking lot adjacent to the weekly Sunday Avondale Estates Market with pop-up food and beverage vendors.

Olive & Pine partner Steven Chan did not immediately respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the development.

