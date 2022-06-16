Sandwiches, ice cream and coffee set for Avondale Estates development Olive & Pine

Several food and beverage tenants have been announced for Olive & Pine, the adaptive reuse development set to open in Avondale Estates this fall.
Among the concepts set to open at 6 Olive St. are:
Brisk. A concept developed by several restaurant industry veterans, Brisk will be equal parts “soft serve ice cream parlor, light meal stall and micro vending mart,” according to a press release.
Leftie Lee’s. Chef Vivian Lee, known for her pop-up Foodcation Forever, announced in 2021 that she’d be opening bakery and sandwich shop Leftie Lee’s at Olive & Pine.
The shop will feature a “globally inspired menu rooted in traditional techniques,” according to a press release, with housemade pastries and items including a mojo roasted pork sandwich with fried yucca and cabbage slaw and a Korean barbecue sandwich with scallion slaw.
Lee, who studied at the French Culinary Institute in New York City and worked at restaurants in New York and Boston before serving as executive pastry chef at Osteria Mattone and Table & Main. She briefly left the food industry to work as a landscape architect before starting Foodcation Forever.
Pop Up. Another concept from Lee, Pop Up will offer a fully-equipped kitchen space for pop-up chefs and food businesses to operate out of.
Wonderful World Coffee and Tea House. All-day coffee and tea house Wonderfull World will serve coffee drinks and boba tea.
Located a few blocks from the Avondale Estates Town Green, the 25,000-square-foot Olive & Pine reimagines a 60-year-old warehouse space and will also include several other local businesses including the Little Gym and Asaka Salon.
From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 24, Olive & Pine will host a pop-up brunch in the parking lot adjacent to the weekly Sunday Avondale Estates Market with pop-up food and beverage vendors.
Olive & Pine partner Steven Chan did not immediately respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the development.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author