Little Alley Steak reopens in Buckhead and more dining news from the week

Little Alley Steak Buckhead reopened this week after shuttering in November 2019 due to an accidental kitchen fire, Located in One Alliance Center, Little Alley, which also has a location in Roswell, offers outdoor seating as well as spaced seating in its dining room.
The restaurant is open 4-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 3500 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta. 404-254-1899, littlealleysteak.com/buckhead
South African-inspired Yebo Beach Haus is reopening Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Andrews Square after relocating from its previous location in Buckhead. Part of True Story Brands, the restaurant group from Justin Anthony that also includes Biltong Bar and 10 Degrees South. Yebo Beach Haus’ menu will remain largely the same at the new location, with dishes including Ostrich Sliders, Peri-Peri Prawn Tacos and Halibut served in red butter curry sauce, along with new dishes new dishes like a Whole Branzino served with grilled leaks, lemon and peri-peri sauce.
Designed by Anthony’s wife Kelly, the designer behind Wolf Design Group, the 4,500 square-foot space “will mirror the spirit of Cape Town, transporting guests on a South African getaway while maintaining the warm, welcoming feel of a stylish friend’s home,” according to a press release, with “warm leathers in rich earth tones, clean white walls and slipcovers, and soft, textured pillows” as well as a mural from artist Jill Ott and a large, marble communal chef’s table.
The restaurant, which requires masks for patrons and offers outdoor seating, will be open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-869-1992, yebobeachhaus.com/
Popular downtown Atlanta eatery Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks unveiled its first food truck today. The truck will exclusively sell beef, chicken, and salmon cheesesteak egg rolls. The restaurant, which opened its downtown location last summer after operating out of a gas station on Winters Chapel Road for five years before that, is set to open a second location in the Peachtree Pavilion Shopping Center at 6035 Peachtree Road this fall. 57 Forsyth St. NW, Atlanta. 404-343-0259, thebigdavescheesesteaks.com/
Farhan Momin, a dentist who appeared on the ninth season of “MasterChef” and co-owns Atlanta Halal Meat & Food in Suwanee with his father, will launch his Farmo’s Tacos pop-up Sept. 19 and 20 at his restaurant. The pop-up, which “celebrates the overlapping themes and ingredients between Mexican and Indian food cultures,” according to Momin, will offer KFC Tacos, Paneer Chorizo Tacos, Malai Boti Enchiladas and Nihari Birria Quesadillas, as well as dessert options like Spicy Mango Kulfi. Find more information on the pop-up, which starts at noon, here. 3230 Caliber St., Suwanee. 678-456-8212, atlhalal.com/
Old Fourth Ward bar Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room and Ping Pong Emporium has reopened after a four-month renovation, Eater Atlanta reports. Owner Grant Henry purchased the neighboring Edgewood Corner Tavern in April and expanded into the space, tripling the size of Sister Louisa’s. 466 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-522-8275, .facebook.com/SisterLouisasChurch/
Destiny Williams is slated to open a brick-and-mortar location of her Fresh Squeezed Juice Bar business in Marietta on Oct. 24, What Now Atlanta reports. 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. yelp.com/biz/fresh-squeezed-juice-bar-marietta
