Little Alley Steak reopens in Buckhead and more dining news from the week

Popular downtown Atlanta eatery Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks unveiled its first food truck today. The truck will exclusively sell beef, chicken, and salmon cheesesteak egg rolls. The restaurant, which opened its downtown location last summer after operating out of a gas station on Winters Chapel Road for five years before that, is set to open a second location in the Peachtree Pavilion Shopping Center at 6035 Peachtree Road this fall. 57 Forsyth St. NW, Atlanta. 404-343-0259, thebigdavescheesesteaks.com/

Farhan Momin, a dentist who appeared on the ninth season of “MasterChef” and co-owns Atlanta Halal Meat & Food in Suwanee with his father, will launch his Farmo’s Tacos pop-up Sept. 19 and 20 at his restaurant. The pop-up, which “celebrates the overlapping themes and ingredients between Mexican and Indian food cultures,” according to Momin, will offer KFC Tacos, Paneer Chorizo Tacos, Malai Boti Enchiladas and Nihari Birria Quesadillas, as well as dessert options like Spicy Mango Kulfi. Find more information on the pop-up, which starts at noon, here. 3230 Caliber St., Suwanee. 678-456-8212, atlhalal.com/

Old Fourth Ward bar Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room and Ping Pong Emporium has reopened after a four-month renovation, Eater Atlanta reports. Owner Grant Henry purchased the neighboring Edgewood Corner Tavern in April and expanded into the space, tripling the size of Sister Louisa’s. 466 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-522-8275, .facebook.com/SisterLouisasChurch/

Destiny Williams is slated to open a brick-and-mortar location of her Fresh Squeezed Juice Bar business in Marietta on Oct. 24, What Now Atlanta reports. 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. yelp.com/biz/fresh-squeezed-juice-bar-marietta

