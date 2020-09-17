The Varsity launches re-imagined carhop experience

Compared to the good old drive-in days, “we’re serving more cars now. It’s so much faster,” said Ashley Weiser, the Varsity’s marketing director and great-granddaughter of founder Frank Gordy. “The fastest someone would get out of the drive-in was 20 minutes. Now, it’s like five.”

Weiser noted that, since the drive-thru’s Sept. 2 debut, plenty of patrons seem to prefer to stick around and enjoy their meal on-site. “People stay and eat and talk on the phone. They can still get the Varsity carhop experience.”

Is the Varsity change permanent?

“I can’t tell that now,” Weiser said. “I don’t see us going back anytime soon because it is working so well and our customers seem to like the new process.”

