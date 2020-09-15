Indian street food chain Curry Up Now opening second Atlanta location

Curry Up Now, a fast-casual chain serving Indian cuisine, is opening its second metro Atlanta location this month.
The new eatery will be located at 915 Memorial Dr., Suite 210 at Madison Yards, a relatively new residential and retail district located at the corner of Memorial and Bill Kennedy Way near the Atlanta Beltline.
Curry Up Now began as a food truck in 2009 and now has locations across the country. It serves Indian street food dishes including tikka masala burritos, “Deconstructed Samosas” and Indian-style tacos. According to a statement from the company, a grand opening for the new location is planned for Sept. 24. Diners can get 50% off orders placed that day through the Curry Up app, using the code CelebrateATL.
The chain also has an outpost in Decatur and plans to open future Curry Up Now locations in Alpharetta and at The Interlock, a mixed-use complex in the Westside Provisions District.
“Our Decatur opening last year was the perfect way to introduce Curry Up Now to the greater Atlanta area, but we’re thrilled to be opening closer to the heart of the city in a popular center like Madison Yards,” Hemant Suri, the Atlanta franchisee for Curry Up Now, said in a statement.
The Madison Yards location will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.