Indian street food chain Curry Up Now opening second Atlanta location

The new eatery will be located at 915 Memorial Dr., Suite 210 at Madison Yards, a relatively new residential and retail district located at the corner of Memorial and Bill Kennedy Way near the Atlanta Beltline.

Curry Up Now began as a food truck in 2009 and now has locations across the country. It serves Indian street food dishes including tikka masala burritos, “Deconstructed Samosas” and Indian-style tacos. According to a statement from the company, a grand opening for the new location is planned for Sept. 24. Diners can get 50% off orders placed that day through the Curry Up app, using the code CelebrateATL.