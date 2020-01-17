Yebo Beach Haus to move to a new location and other dining news from the week

These are the stories that created a buzz on the metro Atlanta dining scene this week:
•Yebo Beach Haus (which turns into Yebo Ski Haus in the winter) is slated to move this spring, Tomorrow's News Today first reported and a representative for True Story Brands restaurant group confirmed to the AJC.
The South African-inspired eatery, which has been operating at 111 W. Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead after a brief initial stint in Phipps Plaza, will move to Andrews Square at 56 E. Andrews Drive NW into the space previously occupied by the short-lived Bar Crema and Bar Americano.
“Buckhead has been home to Yebo Beach Haus for the past several years and will continue to be the case,” according to a statement released by a representative for True Story Brands. “We’re excited to announce next steps in the coming weeks as we plan to take the concept to Andrews Square in spring 2020, providing the same great offerings and service as we have at our West Paces location.”
It's the second big piece of True Story news this week -- the restaurant group, owned by Justin Anthony, also announced it will close Cape Dutch on Cheshire Bridge this month.
True Story Brands holdings also include Biltong Bar, which opened in Ponce City Market in 2016 and in Shops Buckhead Atlanta in late 2018 and is slated to open a new location in Avalon in Alpharetta this year; and 10 Degrees South.
•Del Taco locations are opening in Lawrenceville, Loganville, Tucker and Conyers, and giving a year's worth of free tacos to the first 100 people.
