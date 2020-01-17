Yebo Beach Haus to move to a new location and other dining news from the week

“Buckhead has been home to Yebo Beach Haus for the past several years and will continue to be the case,” according to a statement released by a representative for True Story Brands. “We’re excited to announce next steps in the coming weeks as we plan to take the concept to Andrews Square in spring 2020, providing the same great offerings and service as we have at our West Paces location.”

It's the second big piece of True Story news this week -- the restaurant group, owned by Justin Anthony, also announced it will close Cape Dutch on Cheshire Bridge this month.