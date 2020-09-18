Salad chain Sweetgreen coming to Ponce City Market in 2021

Popular Washington D.C.-based salad chain Sweetgreen is entering the Georgia market with a location at Ponce City Market.
The eatery will be located in a 2,900 square-foot space within the Atlanta mixed-use development, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.
“We’re thrilled that Sweetgreen has chosen Ponce City Market for its first Georgia location and look forward to their 2021 opening,” a representative for Ponce City Market told the AJC.
Founded in 2007, fast-casual Sweetgreen offers a variety of salads, bowls, plates and sides made with ingredients from small and mid-size growers who are farming sustainably, with the mission to “inspire healthier communities by connecting people to real food,” according to its website.
“We’ve been drawn to the Atlanta community for some time, and we’re excited to open in Ponce City Market in 2021,” co-founder and chief concept officer Nicolas Jammet said in a prepared statement.
In addition to in the Washington D.C.-Maryland-Delaware area, Sweetgreen also has locations in New York, Illinois, Texas, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and California.
