Round Trip Brewing Company opens this week for ‘elevated German-style’ beers

A new brewery focused on German-style beers is set to open this week in Atlanta’s Underwood Hills neighborhood.
Round Trip Brewing Company will debut its 26,000 square-foot brewery Feb. 19 at 1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd. The building features 9,000 square feet of drinking space between the taproom, event space and outdoor beer garden.
The initial line-up of beer focuses on “elevating German-style beer,” according to a press release, including an Alt, Dunkel, Helles, Pilsner, Rye Alt, Smoked Doppelbock and a West Coast IPA. New beer will be added each week until the brewery’s 12 taps are filled.
For the production space, Round Trip worked closely with Probrew to outfit a custom three-vessel 15-barrel brewhouse. The brewery also has 30-barrel fermenters for double batches and 7-barrel tanks for one-off tap room creations.
“Our vision at Round Trip Brewing Company is to welcome the community to enjoy world-class beer in a dynamic space that encourages exploration and camaraderie,” CEO and head brewer Craig Mycoskie said in a prepared statement. “We have dreamed of opening our own brewery for a long time but did not factor for a global pandemic in our initial business plans. To work through the challenges of 2020 and still be able to open the brewery is worth celebrating.”
Mycoskie, who owns the brewery with his wife Amy, worked in the beer industry for 12 years in Denver, Fort Worth and Austin before returning to Atlanta to open Round Trip. He started homebrewing and volunteering at SweetWater Brewing Company while in college.
Round Trip doesn’t serve food but will have several snacks available for purchase. Customers are permitted to bring their own food.
In order to adhere to CDC guidelines, the brewery offers outdoor drinking areas, socially distant seating and requires masks for staff and for customers when they’re not seated.
All beers are available to-go in 32 oz. crowler cans and select beer is available in six packs. Round Trip does not currently plan to distribute beyond the brewery.
The brewery will join several others in the neighborhood including Fire Maker Brewing, Second Self Beer Co., Steady Hand Beer Co. and Dr. Scofflaw.
Round Trip’s hours are 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays.
1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd., Atlanta. 404-963-1252, roundtripbrewing.com/
About the Author