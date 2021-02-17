Round Trip Brewing Company opens this week for ‘elevated German-style’ beers

Mycoskie, who owns the brewery with his wife Amy, worked in the beer industry for 12 years in Denver, Fort Worth and Austin before returning to Atlanta to open Round Trip. He started homebrewing and volunteering at SweetWater Brewing Company while in college.

Round Trip doesn’t serve food but will have several snacks available for purchase. Customers are permitted to bring their own food.

In order to adhere to CDC guidelines, the brewery offers outdoor drinking areas, socially distant seating and requires masks for staff and for customers when they’re not seated.

All beers are available to-go in 32 oz. crowler cans and select beer is available in six packs. Round Trip does not currently plan to distribute beyond the brewery.

The brewery will join several others in the neighborhood including Fire Maker Brewing, Second Self Beer Co., Steady Hand Beer Co. and Dr. Scofflaw.

Round Trip’s hours are 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd., Atlanta. 404-963-1252, roundtripbrewing.com/