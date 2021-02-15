Escorpion to close in Midtown after 10 years

Mexican restaurant Escorpion is set to close its doors after a decade in the heart of Midtown.
Owner Riccardo Ullio told What Now Atlanta that he failed to come to an agreement with the space’s landlord over the lease.
The restaurant, which opened in 2011 at 800 Peachtree St., doesn’t yet have a firm closing date, but the space has been listed for rent.
Escorpion serves a variety of Mexican staples including tacos, enchiladas, fajitas and quesadillas as well as an extensive selection of tequilas, and has been a pre-show favorite for crowds headed to the nearby Fox Theatre.
In addition to Escorpion, Ullio also operates Sotto Sotto and Fritti in Inman Park and Novo Cucina in Dunwoody as part of his U Restaurants.
Ullio did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
