Black culinarians rising in the ranks sense a culture shift

Robert Butts is the new executive chef at Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours.

“Things are starting to change,” said Butts, 29. “The gaps are coming a lot closer.”

Jessica Mullice, 32, has nearly a decade of culinary experience, including at Michelin two-star restaurant the Modern, in New York. When the pandemic forced its closure, Mullice returned to Atlanta, and was hired as executive sous chef for a new upscale bistro, the Chastain. “There have always been people like myself, Mashama Bailey, Todd Richards,” Mullice said, referencing two prominent Georgia chefs. “We have always existed. We are finally getting recognition and respect.”

Chefs like Mullice, Dill, Butts and Novak are all self-starters, with a deep commitment to hard work and a drive to succeed.

“Be first at everything; show what you can do,” has been Novak’s modus operandi throughout his fine-dining career, including his two-year stint as sous chef at Torc in Napa, California, working under the direction of chef Sean O’Toole. Now, he’s leading the culinary team at Tiny Lou’s at age 30.

Catherine Dill is the executive chef at the forthcoming Hobnob location at Atlantic Station.

“I’m a Black lesbian that stands at 5-foot even,” said Dill, 34. “It is a white male industry, but it’s about skill. I always made sure I was the best chef in the kitchen. I feel like, once you get your foot in the door, it’s people being open-minded, giving people a chance.”

Butts credits VanTrece not just for giving him opportunities, but for taking him under her wing throughout his career. “Anything I had going on, she would give me advice on how to handle things,” he said.

Many Black chefs that I interviewed for that 2016 story cited the importance of mentors for people of color who wish to make a viable career for themselves in the field. Each of these currently up-and-coming culinarians attributes some of their success to folks willing to pass along knowledge.

Mullice said that the Chastain’s executive chef and partner, Christopher Grossman, has imparted to her critical leadership skills, which she first gleaned from him when they worked together at Atlas. “He is a very empathetic leader, which I think is missing in kitchens a lot,” she said. “You can still be a great leader and hold high standards for yourself, and the execution of your food, without being a tyrant.”

Jessica Mullice is the executive sous chef at the Chastain, a bistro that opened in Buckhead in November.

Novak called his former boss, O’Toole, his “biggest critic and greatest mentor.”

From VanTrece, Butts has learned not to “see color or sex in the kitchen anymore. It’s about work ethic.”

Yet, there is something about seeing skin tones of every shade — especially in management positions — that brings optimism to this generation of food-service workers.

“People of color need to see people like them working in restaurants,” Mullice said. “It’s not necessarily a low wage, laborious job. There is a viable career. I’ve been lucky to work in very diverse establishments, and I’ve worked in places that’s all white guys. That’s an intimidating environment to walk into, as a woman or man of color. It makes you feel inferior.”

Lasting change, she said, “starts with what we are doing now: highlighting, making these people known, and mentoring young people.”

