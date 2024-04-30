The Goan prawns at Chai Pani are a taste trip to the western coast of India, along the Arabian Sea, where seafood and coconut mingle in a cooking style that includes South Indian and Portuguese elements.

The shrimp, caught in the wild and pan-seared, were plump, with a tender bite. They came coated in a deeply flavorful sauce tinged with chile heat and infused with various aromatics. There were deep notes of toasted coriander seeds, cumin and red chiles. The assertive, coconut-laden sauce included turmeric, curry leaves, onions and tamarind paste.

The sweetness of the shrimp was balanced by the spicy, tangy masala, with the coconut adding tropical flavor and texture to the dish. The fiery seasoning was tamed by fluffy, steamed basmati rice and brightened with a spritz of lime juice.