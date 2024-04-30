BreakingNews
Judge finds Trump violated gag order in hush money case 9 times, fines him $9K
Restaurant News

Try a multilayered mix of shrimp, coconut and spice at this Decatur restaurant

Dish of the Week: Goan prawns masala at Chai Pani
The Goan prawns masala at Chai Pani come coated in a deeply flavorful sauce tinged with chile heat. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

The Goan prawns masala at Chai Pani come coated in a deeply flavorful sauce tinged with chile heat. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
47 minutes ago

The Goan prawns at Chai Pani are a taste trip to the western coast of India, along the Arabian Sea, where seafood and coconut mingle in a cooking style that includes South Indian and Portuguese elements.

The shrimp, caught in the wild and pan-seared, were plump, with a tender bite. They came coated in a deeply flavorful sauce tinged with chile heat and infused with various aromatics. There were deep notes of toasted coriander seeds, cumin and red chiles. The assertive, coconut-laden sauce included turmeric, curry leaves, onions and tamarind paste.

The sweetness of the shrimp was balanced by the spicy, tangy masala, with the coconut adding tropical flavor and texture to the dish. The fiery seasoning was tamed by fluffy, steamed basmati rice and brightened with a spritz of lime juice.

You’ll want to order naan or paratha, so you can sop up every bit of the spicy gravy. For those who want more heat, the prawns can be ordered extra spicy.

Chai Pani. 406 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-378-4030, chaipani.com

ExploreMore Dishes of the Week
ExploreDeKalb County dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES
All 16 arrested at UGA protest released from Athens jail

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Keisha Lance Bottoms joins Coinbase Global Advisory Council
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton reprimanded for missed votes in initial 2022 primary count
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Campus protests: What happened Monday at Emory, UGA, Morehouse, Ga. Southern

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Campus protests: What happened Monday at Emory, UGA, Morehouse, Ga. Southern

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Judge finds Trump violated gag order in hush money case 9 times, fines him $9K
3m ago
The Latest

Credit: Sam Eidus

It’s easy being green with this tasty Atlanta pita sandwich
These Atlanta area restaurants are great places for romance
James Beard Award winners with Atlanta ties
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are...
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days