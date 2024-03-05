Firewall is known as one of the best places in Atlanta for pizza, but its sandwiches steal the show. Sam Eidus hadn’t put a new sandwich on the menu in years, but this past week he debuted the Hulk, and it’s a smash.
Its name is not because of its size (although it is plentiful), but because of the utter greenness of its ingredients. The Hulk is as verdant as it is deliciously (and healthfully) filling.
The sandwich begins with a house-made pita baked to order in a wood-fired oven. Stuffed into the warm pockets are browned, crisp spheres of falafel, whose fluffy interiors are green, herby and have a slight nuttiness.
Then, it is jam-packed with fresh condiments — crisp cucumber slices, crunchy cabbage shreds, slivers of Granny Smith apple and briny Turkish pickles — and dressed with an earthy, tangy tahini vinaigrette. Finally, pesto-like zhoug sauce adds the spicy punch and brightness of cilantro to each flavorful, delightful bite.
Firewall. 1548 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. 404-610-7600, firewallatl.com
