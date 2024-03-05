Firewall is known as one of the best places in Atlanta for pizza, but its sandwiches steal the show. Sam Eidus hadn’t put a new sandwich on the menu in years, but this past week he debuted the Hulk, and it’s a smash.

Its name is not because of its size (although it is plentiful), but because of the utter greenness of its ingredients. The Hulk is as verdant as it is deliciously (and healthfully) filling.

The sandwich begins with a house-made pita baked to order in a wood-fired oven. Stuffed into the warm pockets are browned, crisp spheres of falafel, whose fluffy interiors are green, herby and have a slight nuttiness.