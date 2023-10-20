Everything you need to know about the Michelin Guide coming to Atlanta

The announcement will take place at the Rialto Center for the Arts. Attendance, which will include chefs from Michelin award-winning restaurants, is by invitation only.

Chef Craig Richards, who owns Midtown restaurant Lyla Lila, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a July interview that Michelin has “always been a big deal” for him.

“I didn’t think I’d ever work in a city that had Michelin,” said Richards. “It didn’t cross my mind that it was ever going to happen. It’s a huge deal. Everyone knows what Michelin represents.”

Gunter Seeger, who was the first Atlanta chef to win a James Beard Award and was also awarded Michelin stars at two different restaurants, said Atlanta as a whole will benefit from its addition to the Michelin Guide.

“There will be a tremendous amount of pushing chefs more, and opening up the culinary market in a different way,” said Seeger, who is in the process of opening a new restaurant in Atlanta. “I wondered why Michelin was going first to other cities and not Atlanta, but everything takes time. You need to have the right group of chefs, and this is all here now. The product is here and I’m very excited about it.

So what do you need to know before the big day?

