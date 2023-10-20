BreakingNews
Everything you need to know about the Michelin Guide coming to Atlanta

Atlanta restaurant announcements to come on Oct. 24

Credit: Courtesy of Michelin North America

Credit: Courtesy of Michelin North America

On Oct. 24, Michelin North America will announce which restaurants will be awarded a Michelin Star, Bib Gourmand or another Michelin Guide distinction.

The announcement will take place at the Rialto Center for the Arts. Attendance, which will include chefs from Michelin award-winning restaurants, is by invitation only.

Chef Craig Richards, who owns Midtown restaurant Lyla Lila, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a July interview that Michelin has “always been a big deal” for him.

“I didn’t think I’d ever work in a city that had Michelin,” said Richards. “It didn’t cross my mind that it was ever going to happen. It’s a huge deal. Everyone knows what Michelin represents.”

Gunter Seeger, who was the first Atlanta chef to win a James Beard Award and was also awarded Michelin stars at two different restaurants, said Atlanta as a whole will benefit from its addition to the Michelin Guide.

“There will be a tremendous amount of pushing chefs more, and opening up the culinary market in a different way,” said Seeger, who is in the process of opening a new restaurant in Atlanta. “I wondered why Michelin was going first to other cities and not Atlanta, but everything takes time. You need to have the right group of chefs, and this is all here now. The product is here and I’m very excited about it.

So what do you need to know before the big day?

Find out what the arrival of the guide could mean for Atlanta, and get a breakdown of all the ways Atlanta restaurants might get recognized

Read more about the history of the awards

Find out what it’s like to review restaurants in a Michelin city

Check back with ajc.com/restaurants and follow @ajcdining on Instagram on Oct. 24 for complete coverage of the announcements.

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

