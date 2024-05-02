Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia makes Kirby Smart college football’s highest-paid coach, again

Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates with Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks after Georgia's win against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, November 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tn. Georgia won 38-10.

By
16 minutes ago

ATHENS — Once again, Kirby Smart is the highest-paid coach in college football. Only time will tell if he holds that distinction longer than last time.

The University of Georgia announced Thursday it had raised Smart’s salary to $13 million a year and extended his contract two more years. Smart received a 10-year, $112.5 million contract in 2022 that made him the college football’s top-paid coach. But that lasted only a month or so before Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney’s received salary adjustments to move them back ahead of Smart.

That represents a significant jump from the first contract Smart received when he was hired as Georgia’s head coach in December 2015. He received a six-year deal that paid him $3.75 million annually.

Since then, Smart has won two national championships and two SEC champions with the Bulldogs. Georgia has lost only two games in the past three seasons, going 43-2 during that span.

Athletic director Josh Brooks pointed to that success, as well his development of players as the main reasons for the increase. The Bulldogs had produced 49 NFL draft picks in the past five years, more than any other program in the nation.

“I’m sure you will agree with me that his leadership of our program has been tremendous. This new contract is well-deserved,” Brooks said during a specially called meeting of the Georgia Athletic Association’s executive committee on video conference call.

Brooks, too, received a raise and contract extension. A 43-year-old native of Louisiana, Brooks’ contract was extended through June 2030, with an annual salary of $1.275 million that will increase by $100,000 each year of the agreement. Brooks also can earn up to $200,000 in bonuses for top-20 finishes in the NCAA Director’s Cup standings and academic performances.

The latest raise places Brooks in the middle of the pack for compensation among SEC athletic directors.

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

