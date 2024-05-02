Georgia makes Kirby Smart college football’s highest-paid coach, again

Since then, Smart has won two national championships and two SEC champions with the Bulldogs. Georgia has lost only two games in the past three seasons, going 43-2 during that span.

Athletic director Josh Brooks pointed to that success, as well his development of players as the main reasons for the increase. The Bulldogs had produced 49 NFL draft picks in the past five years, more than any other program in the nation.

“I’m sure you will agree with me that his leadership of our program has been tremendous. This new contract is well-deserved,” Brooks said during a specially called meeting of the Georgia Athletic Association’s executive committee on video conference call.

Brooks, too, received a raise and contract extension. A 43-year-old native of Louisiana, Brooks’ contract was extended through June 2030, with an annual salary of $1.275 million that will increase by $100,000 each year of the agreement. Brooks also can earn up to $200,000 in bonuses for top-20 finishes in the NCAA Director’s Cup standings and academic performances.

The latest raise places Brooks in the middle of the pack for compensation among SEC athletic directors.