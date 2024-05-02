Looking for something fun to do in Atlanta this weekend? Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Battery with a mariachi band, Hispanic- and Latino-owned local vendors, margaritas and more. Or head to Lawrenceville for Free Comic Book Day with panel discussions, workshops, themed vendors and games.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

Intown Atlanta

March of Dimes March for Babies

7:30 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. opening ceremony, 9 a.m. march. Saturday, May 5. Atlantic Station Green, 245 18th St., Atlanta. 1-888-274-3711.

Walk in the March of Dimes March for Babies to raise money to help improve the lives of moms and babies.

Malts & Vaults: Where Beer Meets History

3-4:30 p.m. $20 plus taxes and fees. Saturday, May 4. Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-688-2107.

Indulge in some historical lore and great beer in an hourlong guided walking tour that offers beverage samples as well as an in-depth taste of Atlanta’s brewing history.

Wild Kratts 2.0: Activate Creature Power

1 p.m. Sunday, May 5. $30 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

Bring the kids to a live, interactive experience that brings the Emmy-nominated “Wild Kratts” children’s series to life.

Cobb

Fiesta de Mayo Atlanta

2 p.m. Saturday, May 4. $10. Live! At The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Battery with a mariachi band, Hispanic- and Latino-owned local vendors, margaritas, Instagrammable photo ops and a DJ.

May-Retta Daze

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 5. Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. 770-794-5601.

Head to the annual May-Retta Daze festival for arts, crafts, music, festival food and a kids zone.

Main Street Cruise-In for Special Olympics

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw. 770-424-8274.

Admire beautiful vintage and modern vehicles and stop at food trucks at the second annual Main Street Cruise-In for Special Olympics.

DeKalb

Decatur Civic Chorus Spring Concert

3 p.m. Sunday, May 5. Free admission and parking, with donations appreciated. First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairmont Ave., Decatur.

Enjoy a wide variety of music at the Decatur Civic Chorus’ 75th anniversary concert, including “Psalm 23,” “Agnus Dei,” “All That Jazz,” Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” and patriotic songs.

Latino Family Festival

4-10 p.m. Saturday, May 4, and 3:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, plus additional dates. $19.99 for one-day access to the festival. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 1-800-401-2407.

Join in the fun with a family friendly drone and light show, a new parade with floats, storytellers, and performances by Aztec dancers, Colombian ballet, Mexican ballet, mariachi, flamenco dancers, stilt walkers and other international talent.

Decatur Arts Festival, presented with the Children’s Book Festival

6-10 p.m. Artwalk and 5-7 p.m. book festival keynote speaker Kate DiCamillo, Friday, May 3. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both festivals and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Kids Fest Saturday, May 4. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. both festivals Sunday, May 5. Multiple Decatur locations.

Spend the weekend by visiting artist booths, seeing a fine arts exhibition, watching your choice of more than 100 performances of various artistic disciplines, meeting authors and illustrators of books for children and youth, and more.

North Fulton

Celebrating the maestro

7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4. $20-$50. Johns Creek United Methodist Church, 11180 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 678-748-5802.

Listen to a program hand-picked by Maestro J. Wayne Baughman before his death, including his favorite music from the past 18 years of the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra.

Johns Creek International Festival

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Free admission. Atlanta Athletic Club (fields across from club,) 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, Johns Creek. 678-512-3321.

Shop a global marketplace, taste traditional food and drink from international restaurants and food trucks, enjoy international performances, and let the kids have fun learning about cultures in the kids corner.

Roswell Spring Arts and Crafts Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 5. City Hall grounds, 38 Hill St., Roswell.

Come to the Roswell Arts Festival for many types of art, artist demonstrations, live acoustic music, gourmet food trucks with healthy alternatives, and music and dance performances.

Gwinnett

Free Comic Book Day

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, May 4. Free. Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 770-963-2414.

Dive into an action-packed day of free comics, panel discussions, workshops, themed vendors and games.

Big Bounce America

Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5. $22-$45, depending on age. Free for parents/caregivers who are watching, not playing. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2507 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Bounce and play on the world’s biggest bounce house, complete with basketball hoops, a giant slide into a ball pit, DJs, confetti blasts, bubbles, competitions and more. Other structures, including a 900-foot-long inflatable obstacle course, are also available.

Duluth Derby Day

2:30-7:30 p.m Saturday, May 4. Downtown Duluth. 770-476-3434.

Wear your wide-brimmed hat or a bow tie, compete to be the best dressed, treat yourself to some food and relax on lounge seating to watch the Kentucky Derby on a large screen. Prerace activities also include the Briarcliff Stables Horse Petting Zoo and a kids zone.