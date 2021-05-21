Food stalls open at Pratt Pullman District and more dining news from the week

Cocktail bar and restaurant DrawBar opened this week as part of the Bellyard hotel in West Midtown development the Interlock. Executive chef Christina Wai will serve “inventive spins on traditional Southern dishes,” according to a press release, including tomato and ricotta johnny cakes and Coca-Cola short ribs toast. Drawbar is open for breakfast at 6:30 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. on weekends, with dinner and full access to the bar and lounge started at 4 p.m. daily. An outpost of Saint Germain French Bakery is set to open in the hotel later this month.

The West Nest concession stand, located on the 300 level of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has expanded with a second location on the 100 level at section 115. The stand, run by local nonprofit Westside Works, which creates employment and job training for residents of Atlanta’s Westside community, will open May 29 under the leadership of new culinary instructor and program operating manager Latisha Rodgers.

Food truck Love at First Bite, which regularly pops up at food truck park Triton Yards, is set to open a brick-and-mortar location this summer at 1800 Jonesboro Road SE in Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports.

The Element Midtown Atlanta hotel, set to open this August at 640 Peachtree St. NE, will feature the Ponce Room Bar & Kitchen as its in-house restaurant.

The Savannah Food & Wine Festival, set to run from Nov. 8-14, has been canceled for 2021. According to festival organizers, “The City of Savannah’s policy on not issuing special event permits for gatherings over 100 people makes it impossible to move forward with festival planning and ticket sales. Full ticket refunds are being issued for all 2020 ticket purchasers.

