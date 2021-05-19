Politan Row at Colony Square food hall adds tenants, sets opening date

Mario Ali is the founder of Belli Pizzeria at Politan Row at Colony Square. / Courtesy of the Wilbert Group

Already announced for Politan Row at Colony Square are Federal Burger, Bun Mi Grill, YŌM, Pretty Little Taco and Gekko.

Serena Pastificio, Holeman and Finch Public House, Rumi’s Kitchen, King of Pops, Sweetgreen and Saints + Council will open later this summer at Colony Square.

Already established food and beverage concepts at Colony Square include Brown Bag Seafood Co., Sukoshi, dine-in movie theater IPIC, 5Church Atlanta, Establishment, Freshii, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Moe’s Southwest Grill.

Located at 14th and Peachtree streets, the 50-year-old Colony Square development is undergoing a $400 million transformation overseen by North American Properties. Politan Row at Colony Square will be operated by Politan Group, which has opened and operated six other food halls in Chicago, Miami and Houston, among other cities.

The 20,000 square-foot Politan Row, will be the company’s largest project.

A digital interface will give customers the option to place orders remotely without approaching counters of individual eateries and utilize contactless pick-up and drop-off options. The food hall will also be equipped with movable furniture to accommodate occupancy restrictions and distancing between groups.

Politan Row at Colony Square will feature moving glass wall system NanaWall, which will create more options within the interior space. More than half of the 40,000 square feet of the food hall will be dedicated to outdoor dining, with spaces including the Plaza, the Patio and the Grove.

The Patio, which fronts the stage and Plaza, will feature a variety of covered seating options and shuffleboard courts. Separately, there will be an outdoor bar, which will allow open carry of beverages throughout Colony Square.

The Grove, which opened in May 2019, offers shaded seating for outdoor dining.

The multi-phase redevelopment of Colony Square, which began in 2017, includes pushing out street-level retail and adding two office buildings and a concierge program in addition to the new outdoor spaces and dining concepts.

