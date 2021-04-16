8Arm announces new chef, menu changes and more dining news from the week

On the heels of chef Maricela Vega’s departure from Poncey-Highland restaurant 8Arm, the eatery announced a new chef and menu changes in a post on its Instagram account titled “A New Era.”
Hiro Endo of Ginya Izakaya will serve as the restaurant’s executive chef. The menu will offer more Japanese-focused dishes including sushi, ramen and izakaya fare, “along with a selection of original plates with 8Arm’s creative flair.”
In addition, outdoor kitchen and bar Sidepiece will reopen as a late-night kushiyaki and yakitori stand.
8Arm opened in 2016 at 710 Ponce de Leon Ave. The restaurant was co-founded by Nhan Le and Angus Brown, who also served as executive chef and passed away in early 2017.
Vega, whose last official day at 8Arm is April 17, took over the kitchen in 2019. She quickly put the restaurant on the map with her inventive, vegetable-focused menus.
Maepole opened at 72 Georgia Ave. in the Summerhill neighborhood this week. Peter Dale’s Athens, Georgia-based restaurant offers mix and match locally-sourced vegetables and proteins, with bases like super greens, brown rice and sweet potato; sides like broccoli salad, shaved Brussels sprouts and mac and cheese; and proteins include chicken, shredded pork and seared tempeh. Open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Willy Bitter, the founder of Willy’s Mexicana Grill restaurants, is debuting a new concept next week, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Howlin’ Willy’s Hot Chicken will be located next to a Willy’s on the edge of Piedmont Park. The menu will feature sandwiches, tenders and wings, with more options to be added in the coming weeks.
Hawkers Asian Street Food launches brunch April 24, with dishes including soup dumplings, Sichuan shakshuka, Korean fried chicken and biscuits and coconut curry eggs benedict. New brunch cocktails will include Hibiscus Fizz and On Cloud Wine made with a cotton candy garnish. Hawkers opened in 2019 at 661 Auburn Ave. NE off the Eastside Beltline.
Douglas, Georgia-based quick-serve Mexican eatery Sucheros has plans to open a location this fall at 91 Main St. in Alpharetta, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.
