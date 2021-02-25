Atlanta’s Van Gogh immersive experience will take place at Pullman Yard

The sound-and-light show will take place daily from May 19 through the end of 2021. Organizers stress that the show, taking place inside the spacious Building 1, will be socially distanced, family-friendly and COVID-19 safe. Visitors will be required to wear masks at all times.

A preview of the show can be seen here:

The event is produced by the European entertainment company, Exhibition Hub, together with Immersive Hub. It is one of at least two multi-media shows focusing on the art of Vincent Van Gogh being staged in the U.S. this year

The distinctive Building 1 in the Pullman Yard (recently-renamed the Pratt Pullman District), has been the backdrop for multiple films including “Baby Driver” and movies from “The Hunger Games” and the “Fast & Furious” franchises.

Tickets for the event will range from $19.10 for children and $32.20 for adults. They can be purchased at this website.