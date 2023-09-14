Pickleball-inspired bar coming to Eastside Beltline this winter

Painted Pickle and Painted Park are two new food and entertainment concepts set to open at the end of the year.

Credit: Courtesy of David Heimbuch

Credit: Courtesy of David Heimbuch

53 minutes ago
Two new food and entertainment concepts are coming to the Beltline this winter from Atlanta-based Painted Hospitality, a company that operates boutique bowling bar the Painted Pin in Buckhead and duckpin bowling bar the Painted Duck on Atlanta’s Westside.

As early as December, Atlantans can play a round of pickleball, considered America’s fastest-growing sport, while enjoying shareable plates at Painted Pickle, a gaming and entertainment concept that will be located at 279 Ottley Drive at Armour Yards near the Northeast Beltline.

Painted Pickle is the third self-described “compeatery,” a “place to compete, eat, drink and be social,” said CEO Painted Hospitality Justin Amick in a news release.

ExplorePickle peace? Tennis, pickleball ready for a handshake over the net

Located in a 32,500-square-foot warehouse between Buckhead and Midtown, Painted Pickle will have eight individually contained indoor pickleball courts, a central seating area and an outdoor court. In addition to pickleball, the concept will offer a menu of shareable plates, salads, bowls, sushi, charcuterie boards and paninis, along with a full bar.

Ivan Vizcaya, a former University of Georgia tennis player and certified PPR pickleball instructor, will join Painted Pickle as athletic director.

There are now more than 4.8 million pickleball players or “picklers,” in the U.S., according to a 2022 report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. That’s an increase of nearly 40% between 2019 and 2021, hence its claim as America’s fastest-growing sport.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of David Heimbuch

Credit: Courtesy of David Heimbuch

In addition to pickleball, Painted Pickle will offer live music and a variety of other games, like ping pong, bucketball, subsoccer tables, cornhole and darts.

By January 2024, Painted Hospitality also expects to open Painted Park, a “recreational place of assembly, green space and a private events venue,” according to a news release.

Painted Park will be located at 240 N. Highland Ave. in Inman Park where Brasserie and Neighborhood Cafe at Parish previously was. It will include two indoor bars, two patios, a vintage gaming room, a dance floor, a DJ booth and a green space along the Eastside Beltline trail with a gazebo bar, fire pits and beach games.

ExplorePickleball and tennis: How do the official court dimensions differ?

Credit: Courtesy of Painted Hospitality

Credit: Courtesy of Painted Hospitality

Credit: Courtesy of Painted Hospitality

Credit: Courtesy of Painted Hospitality

The venue will serve “classic and nostalgic bar fare” like small plates, salads, sandwiches and fries and will feature a full bar.

