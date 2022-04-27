Fishmonger opens in Poncey-Highland with fresh seafood and a raw bar

From 7-11 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Fishmonger transforms into a raw bar, with a variety of oysters highlighting Southern varieties, bottarga, crudos and small plates.

The raw bar will offer more interaction with Forsblom and the rest of the staff, with a catering trailer parked outside also serving raw bar items.

While Fishmonger is currently BYOB, and when Fishmonger’s liquor license is approved, the beverage program will focus on natural wines with wine pairings.

The idea for Fishmonger was born a couple of years ago after Le and Engelbrecht visited a fishery north of the Siesta Key area where he grew up that had an attached market. The pair thought the overall concept would “slay in Atlanta. No one else is really doing this here.”

Engelbrecht said he and Le, who also co-own Octopus Bar in East Atlanta, hope to duplicate Fishmonger in other metro Atlanta locations.

674 North Highland Ave. NE. instagram.com/atlantafishmonger

