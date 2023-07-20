One of Ford Fry’s forthcoming Westside restaurants includes an option for unlimited frites

Credit: Contributed by Becky Stein

Credit: Contributed by Becky Stein

Restaurant News
By
1 hour ago
X
Little Sparrow, Bar Blanc set to open in September

Details are being shared on the newest concepts from longtime Atlanta restaurateur Ford Fry, both set to open in September at the Westside Provisions District development.

Little Sparrow and Bar Blanc will take over the space vacated by Fry’s JCT Kitchen & Bar space when it closed at the end of 2021 after nearly 15 years.

Little Sparrow, which will open first, with Bar Blanc debuting in the subsequent weeks, is “inspired by Parisian bistros and old Brooklyn neighborhood taverns,” according to a press release. the concept is a nod to the nickname given to French singer Edith Piaf.

“As I get older, I grow less inspired by restaurants that try too hard or let ‘interesting’ overtake ‘delicious’,” Fry said in a prepared statement. “I am inspired by restaurants that cook food I want to eat. Little Sparrow will be a place to indulge in a refined dining experience or just grab a perfect medium-rare burger and fries.”

In addition to a burger, the menu will include French dishes including chopped steak with frites, halibut “pot au feu,” chicken schnitzel, cote du porc and onion soup gratinee. There’s also a whole section dedicated to frites with various sauces, as well as an option for raclette service.

Sides will include pommes aligot, “dripping” potatoes with parsley and schmaltz, spinach au gratin and chilled artichokes vinaigrette; for dessert, expect to see creme caramel, basque-style cheesecake, and cherries jubilee prepared tableside.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee

Credit: Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee

The beverage program will feature cocktails “with a French accent” including the Genepy Highball, billed as a “gussied-up gin and tonic” and the Pigalle, a twist on a Manhattan with bourbon and Calvados. Guests will also find a selection of natural wines and a collection of brandies and eaux-de-vie. Pastis service will also be available, highlighting the anise-flavored cordial.

Little Sparrow’s interior will include “rich colors and textures throughout,” according to the press release.

Located on top of Little Sparrow, Bar Blanc, also a French-inspired concept, will offer indoor, outdoor, and lounge seating. The restaurant will offer a prix fixe menu for $49.50 per person with levain baguette and salade maison, followed by steak with brown butter béarnaise and unlimited frites.

On the beverage side, look for a selection of wines, a rotating local lager and ale on draft and classic cocktails. An a la carte dessert menu includes gateaux basque and creme caramel with soft-serve gelato. Design elements will include velvet, leather, big speakers and a mosaic tile floor.

Little Sparrow and Bar Blanc will join Fry’s large portfolio of metro Atlanta restaurants under the umbrella of his Rocket Farms Restaurants group, including several locations of Superica, No. 246, Marcel (also located in the Westside Provisions District), The Optimist and Beetlecat. Fry, who closed his Buckhead eatery King + Duke earlier this year, also owns restaurants in several other states.

Other food and beverage concepts at the Westside Provisions District include Aziza, Falafel Nation, Flower Child, Forza Storico and Taqueria del Sol. Cocktail bar Little Trouble is set to close in the development in August.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Atlanta law enforcement readies for a possible Trump indictment4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Fight at Cheshire Bridge nightclub ends in shooting, arrest of wanted man
59m ago

Credit: Google Maps

Buckhead landmark faces financial trouble amid office market woes
2h ago

Credit: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s explicit visuals at Hunter Biden hearing draw rebuke
54m ago

Credit: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s explicit visuals at Hunter Biden hearing draw rebuke
54m ago

Credit: Courtesy of Lee Ellis

Former Vietnam War POW enjoys 50 years of freedom
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

Review: Moonlight Pizza evokes Little Five Points nostalgia
26m ago
Review: Carmel doesn’t seem sure which coast it’s trying to evoke
1h ago
Beer Town: LNB name change reflects community, opens doors to new opportunities
Featured

Credit: Handout

Cool off in metro Atlanta at pools, water parks, splash pads and more
The night the stadium caught fire -- and the Braves got hot
Q&A: During the actor, writer strikes, is it wrong to watch movies?
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top