MikChan’s to move from East Atlanta Village to Cabbagetown

The owners of MikChan’s announced on Instagram that the restaurant will move from its current location in East Atlanta Village to Cabbagetown, where it will share a space with sister restaurant, JenChan’s.

Owners Emily and Jen Chan wrote in an Instagram post that they are working to expand MikChan’s into a food truck and “need all our resources close by.”

MikChan’s will be open for lunch at JenChan’s, and the delivery radius will remain the same.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

JenChan’s found its origins in 2018 as a supper club delivery service, which Emily and Jen Chan expanded into a brick-and-mortar restaurant in September 2019 with a location in Cabbagetown at 186 Carroll St. SE.

Named after the Chans’ son, MikChan’s is located at 479 Flat Shoals Ave. SE in East Atlanta Village food hall Qommunity. It replaced Q Trinh’s counter-service concept We Suki Suki in early 2022. Trinh later opened We Suki Suki Qafe Pho Bar in another space in the food hall.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

MikChan’s serves what it describes as “healthy-ish junk food,” including tacos, banh mis and fresh takes on fast food items like crunch wraps and Chick-fil-A-style sandwiches known as Mik-fil-As.

The eatery will close out the week in East Atlanta and will officially open with an expanded menu at JenChan’s on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.