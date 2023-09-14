H&W Steakhouse to open in late September in Peachtree Corners

Norsan Restaurants, the group behind several steakhouses in metro Atlanta, announced that its newest restaurant concept, H&W Steakhouse, will open in late September in Peachtree Corners.

Located at 5242 Peachtree Pkwy, the steakhouse was originally expected to open in early 2021 but was delayed because of supply chain issues, COO of Norsan Restaurants Martin Ramirez said. This is the third fine-dining steakhouse from Norsan, which also runs Pampas Steakhouse in Johns Creek, Frankie’s The Steakhouse and Luciano’s Ristorante Italiano in Duluth, as well as several locations of Frontera Mexican Kitchen.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of Bruce Johnson Credit: Courtesy of Bruce Johnson

Thomas Minchella, who formerly worked at McKendrick’s Steak House in Dunwoody and has been Norsan Restaurants’ executive corporate chef since 2020, will serve as H&W’s executive chef.

“He has a lot of great experience,” Ramirez said. “Not only the experience, but the talent that he has when it comes to creating new dishes.”

The dinner menu offers an extensive list of steaks, all of which come from Norsan’s own meatpacking and distribution company, Prime Meats, Ramirez said. Options include a 24-ounce bone-in ribeye, a 16-ounce New York strip, three filet mignon cuts, two types of wagyu and lamb rack chops. Diners may also choose from a selection of toppings and sauces, like the Cowboy Butter developed by Minchella, which Ramirez likened to putting a “loaded baked potato on top of your steak.”

As for seafood, Ramirez expects the roasted shellfish tower to be a big hit. The shellfish is cooked in a Josper charcoal oven, giving the shrimp, mussels, scallops and oysters a “nice, smoky flavor,” Ramirez said.

Other options include branzino, ceviche with citrus-cured Maine lobster and a $160 caviar service of Siberian caviar served with warm blinis, potato chips, chives and egg and crème fraîche.

Designed by Mexican architect Filipao Nunes, the restaurant’s interior features natural materials like wood and a combination of marble and brass.

Explore Gwinnett County dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Bruce Johnson Credit: Courtesy of Bruce Johnson

“The whole place makes you feel like you wanna celebrate every single day, whatever occasion,” Ramirez said.

H&W Steakhouse will announce its official opening date on Instagram @hwsteakhouse. The restaurant will be open 5-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 5-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5-9 p.m. Sundays.

5242 Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree Corners. 470-682-4600, hwsteakhouse.com

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.