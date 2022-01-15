Buckhead steakhouse Chops evacuated when fire breaks out

Chops Lobster Bar is one of eight popular, award-winning Atlanta eateries owned and operated by the nationally acclaimed Buckhead Life Restaurant Group.

Pano Karatassos, the restaurant group’s CEO and founder, said Saturday morning an extensive amount of water damage remained inside the building.

“We’re in the middle of cleaning it all up and doing our best to get it open as soon as we can,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. " We have no idea when that’s going to be yet. This all just kind of happened to us last night. So at this point right now, it’s hard to say.”

