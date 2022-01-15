Buckhead steakhouse Chops evacuated when fire breaks out

Chops Lobster Bar had to be evacuated late Friday when a fire broke out at the popular Buckhead steakhouse.
Crews from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department responded to a two-alarm blaze around 10 p.m. at the restaurant at 70 W. Paces Ferry Road.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the building’s attic before subduing all the flames and smoke, according to department officials.
The blaze started inside a hood vent, Channel 2 Action News reported. All of the patrons were able to escape the restaurant without injury.
Now owners are trying to repair the damages and get the steakhouse back open.
Chops Lobster Bar is one of eight popular, award-winning Atlanta eateries owned and operated by the nationally acclaimed Buckhead Life Restaurant Group.
Pano Karatassos, the restaurant group’s CEO and founder, said Saturday morning an extensive amount of water damage remained inside the building.
“We’re in the middle of cleaning it all up and doing our best to get it open as soon as we can,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. " We have no idea when that’s going to be yet. This all just kind of happened to us last night. So at this point right now, it’s hard to say.”
