TKO bringing kimchi fried rice, Volcano Dogs to East Atlanta

Lino first learned to cook at the Korean restaurant his family owned in Orlando, where he grew up. After moving to Atlanta in 2015, he worked at Makan (later Taiyo Ramen) restaurant in Decatur, and currently serves as a sous chef at Atlanta restaurant Lazy Betty, where he will remain until TKO opens.

Chef Aaron Phillips of Lazy Betty, Juniper Cafe and the forthcoming Humble Pie, and Atlanta beverage industry veteran Carl Van Tyle Gilbert, also co-owner of Juniper Cafe and Humble Pie, will serve as partners in TKO.

Southern Feed Store, which opened at the end of 2021 at 1245 Glenwood Ave. SE in the former Graveyard space, is also home to Buteco, Waffle Bar, Woody’s Cheesesteaks and Gyro Gyro.

TKO will be open daily for lunch and dinner, and for late night on the weekends.

