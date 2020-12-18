Botica sets opening date and more Atlanta dining news from the week

Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern is set to open at 245 18th St. in Atlantic Station in Midtown in early February. The two-story eatery will three other metro Atlanta Hobnob locations in Brookhaven, Dunwoody and the Halcyon development in Forsyth County.

Part of Big Table Restaurants hospitality group, Hobnob will be overseen by general manager Cindy Farrant, with chef Catherine Dill running the kitchen. Hobnob Atlantic Station will serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, with weekly specials and a live DJ on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The new location also features rooftop patio Hobnob High Up.

‘Multi-faceted’ food space Kinship is opening February 2021 in the Va-Hi Building at Virginia Avenue at North Highland Avenue in Virginia-Highland. Virginia-Highland.

The space will feature a butcher shop and grocery store with locally-sourced dry goods, cheeses and wines.

The concept comes from Myles Moody and Rachael Pack, who both have experience in the dining and hospitality industries.

Moody, an Atlanta native, previously worked at Linton Hopkins’ restaurants Holeman & Finch and Restaurant Eugene and restaurants in New York including Eleven Madison Park and Blue Hill. Pack has worked as a cook, writer, sommelier and director, with previous jobs including sommelier at The Beatrice Inn and beverage manager and general manager at Aska in New York.

Kinship will join the already-established Paolo’s Gelato and the forthcoming Pizza By the Slice from O4W Pizza owner Anthony Spina in the Va-Hi Building. The space is being developed as an historical preservation project by Gene Kansas of Gene Kansas Commercial Real Estate.

Rotisserie chicken spot Fire Hen is open in Buckhead, Big Bang Katsu House is coming to Windward Parkway in Alpharetta, Nitrolicious Ice Cream closed in Buckhead, Just Love Coffee Cafe is open in Sandy Springs, Urban Wok is opening this month at Town Brookhaven, and KBBQ on Fire and EM Bop closed in Alpharetta, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Com Grill Restaurant closed in early December for renovations at 4005 Buford Hwy and will reopen in January as Cajun Kitchen, What Now Atlanta reports.

Gallery Cafe will close at the end of the year at 3655 Roswell Road, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

MORE DINING NEWS:

