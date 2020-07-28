‘Multi-faceted’ food space Kinship coming to Virginia-Highland

“We had the dream of doing in life what we love to do most but sought an environment where honesty, community, and family come first,” Moody said in a prepared statement. “We intend to translate our Michelin-level attention to detail, organizational and management systems, and approach to the customer experience to this new concept in Atlanta to set us apart and to ensure our success.”

Kinship will join the already-established Paolo’s Gelato and the forthcoming Pizza By the Slice from O4W Pizza owner Anthony Spina in the Va-Hi Building. The space is being developed as an historical preservation project by Gene Kansas of Gene Kansas Commercial Real Estate.

“When we imagined what this historic preservation could be we dreamed about a welcoming, casual place of quality of and for the neighborhood,” said Kansas is a prepared statement. “We are thrilled the dream is becoming a reality. We’re so happy to be part of the neighborhood and quite happy to welcome Kinship to the Va-Hi Building.”

Built in 1910, the one-story brick Va-Hi Building was designed in the 20th-Century Commercial archtiectural style.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.