‘Multi-faceted’ food space Kinship coming to Virginia-Highland

A one-stop shop for specialty foods is bound for the center of the Virginia-Highland neighborhood this fall.
Kinship, which dubs itself a “multi-faceted food service space”, will include a butcher shop, grocery store, coffee shop, cafe, meal box takeaway service, cheese shop and wine shop when it opens in the Va-Hi Building at the on Virginia Avenue at North Highland Avenue.
Kinship will source all of its products directly, working with local farmers and small purveyors for its produce and meat, focusing on “sourcing items that support regenerative agriculture and organic or biodynamic farming techniques,” according to a press release.
The concept comes from Myles Moody and Rachael Pack, who both have experience in the dining and hospitality industries.
Moody, an Atlanta native, previously worked at Linton Hopkins’ restaurants Holeman & Finch and Restaurant Eugene and restaurants in New York including Eleven Madison Park and Blue Hill. Pack has worked as a cook, writer, sommelier and director, with previous jobs including sommelier at The Beatrice Inn and beverage manager and general manager at Aska in New York.
“We had the dream of doing in life what we love to do most but sought an environment where honesty, community, and family come first,” Moody said in a prepared statement. “We intend to translate our Michelin-level attention to detail, organizational and management systems, and approach to the customer experience to this new concept in Atlanta to set us apart and to ensure our success.”
Kinship will join the already-established Paolo’s Gelato and the forthcoming Pizza By the Slice from O4W Pizza owner Anthony Spina in the Va-Hi Building. The space is being developed as an historical preservation project by Gene Kansas of Gene Kansas Commercial Real Estate.
“When we imagined what this historic preservation could be we dreamed about a welcoming, casual place of quality of and for the neighborhood,” said Kansas is a prepared statement. “We are thrilled the dream is becoming a reality. We’re so happy to be part of the neighborhood and quite happy to welcome Kinship to the Va-Hi Building.”
Built in 1910, the one-story brick Va-Hi Building was designed in the 20th-Century Commercial archtiectural style.
