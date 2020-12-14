Sushi pop-up Mujo to transition to a West Midtown brick-and-mortar in 2021

Slated for a mid-2021 opening, Mujo will transition out of its current Cooks & Soldiers host kitchen in West Midtown and into its own restaurant next door at 691 14th St. The pop-up will remain open for to-go and private dinners at Cooks & Soldiers until its solo reopening next year.

Designed by Elizabeth Ingram Studio, the 1,500 square-foot home will feature a six-seat along with 23 total seats of private dining space and a sushi bar.