Sushi pop-up Mujo to transition to a West Midtown brick-and-mortar in 2021

Mujo, which began in May as a sushi pop-up from the team behind Iberian Pig and Cooks & Soldiers, is slated to open a brick-and-mortar location next year.
Slated for a mid-2021 opening, Mujo will transition out of its current Cooks & Soldiers host kitchen in West Midtown and into its own restaurant next door at 691 14th St. The pop-up will remain open for to-go and private dinners at Cooks & Soldiers until its solo reopening next year.
Designed by Elizabeth Ingram Studio, the 1,500 square-foot home will feature a six-seat along with 23 total seats of private dining space and a sushi bar.
New York City sushi chef J. Trent Harris, who helped launch Mujo in May, will oversee the restaurant’s two-tiered menu of edomae sushi in addition to kappo style hot and cold dishes. Seafood will be sourced from Japan, with much of the produce and meat used in seasonal dishes to be sourced locally. The beverage program will focus on sake, wines and craft cocktails.
“Our fascination with creating a unique-to-Atlanta concept outside of our comfort zone has been years in the making,” said Fred Castellucci, CEO of Castellucci Hospitality Group, in a prepared statement. “After befriending chef Harris at one of his omakase dinners during his New York days, we committed to the future idea of working together to create a less pretentious, hospitality-driven approach to omakase dining.”
In addition to Cooks & Soldiers and Decatur and Buckhead locations of the Iberian Pig, Castellucci Hospitality Group also owns and operates Bar Mercado and Recess at Krog Street Market, Double Zero at Emory Village and Sugo in Johns Creek.
Once open, Mujo will be open for dinner only.
