Southern Belle, Georgia Boy to temporarily close Jan. 1 due to COVID-19 economic fallout

Ward announced Friday that he would be putting operations at both Poncey-Highland restaurants on pause beginning Jan. 1.

In a letter to supporters, Ward wrote: “Unfortunately, old man winter has reared his ugly face and outdoor seating proved nearly unbearable for guests, cutting our already limited dining capacity by half. This, in conjunction with a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases resulted in our reservations dwindling and meant the we have taken serious financial losses several weeks. As a native Atlantan, and 20-year veteran of the hospitality scene here, I know that January is typically one of the slowest business months of the year. Consequently, we have decided to close beginning January 1 for an undetermined length of time – dependent on (potential) Government aid, Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness and population response, as well as Georgia’s notoriously unpredictable winter weather.”