X

Botica, serving Mexican and Spanish cuisine, to open in former Watershed space

Botica by Chef Mimmo will debut in the former Watershed space on Peachtree Road in November.
Botica by Chef Mimmo will debut in the former Watershed space on Peachtree Road in November.

Credit: Watershed on Peachtree

Credit: Watershed on Peachtree

Atlanta Restaurant Blog | 43 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Restaurant from former Red Pepper Taqueria owner coming this fall to Brookwood Hills

A former co-owner of Red Pepper Taqueria is opening a new concept in the former Watershed space in Brookwood Hills neighborhood, just south of Buckhead.

Chef Mimmo Alboumeh will debut Botica by Chef Mimmo at 1820 Peachtree Road NW, in November.

Botica is positioning itself as a “sophisticated bodega offering highly specialized cuisine inspired by the flavors of Mexico and Spain,” according to a press release.

ExploreMore restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

The menu, “inspired by street style tacos and Chef Mimmo’s unique brand of hybrid cuisine,” will offer dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients as well as in-house smoked meats and house-made dressings, salsas and sauces. The restaurant will also offer a full bar with custom cocktails and brunch served 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday featuring bottomless mimosas.

In addition to dine-in service, the restaurant will also offer delivery and takeout.

The space’s interior will feature 40 flat-screen televisions and inside seating for 180, including a private dining room. Accordion doors open from the bar, leading to a covered patio with seating for 100.

Tony Akly of Restaurants Consulting Group worked with Alboumeh on the design.

Alboumeh, who grew up in Lebanon, Italy and Spain, started his culinary career in Mexican restaurants more than 20 years ago. He parted ways with Red Pepper in May. The restaurant has locations in Buckhead, Brookhaven and on Briarcliff Road. Alboumeh also owned Maya Steaks and Seafood in Sandy Springs from 2015 to 2017.

Watershed closed at the end of 2019 after 21 years.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.