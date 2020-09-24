Botica, serving Mexican and Spanish cuisine, to open in former Watershed space

The space’s interior will feature 40 flat-screen televisions and inside seating for 180, including a private dining room. Accordion doors open from the bar, leading to a covered patio with seating for 100.

Tony Akly of Restaurants Consulting Group worked with Alboumeh on the design.

Alboumeh, who grew up in Lebanon, Italy and Spain, started his culinary career in Mexican restaurants more than 20 years ago. He parted ways with Red Pepper in May. The restaurant has locations in Buckhead, Brookhaven and on Briarcliff Road. Alboumeh also owned Maya Steaks and Seafood in Sandy Springs from 2015 to 2017.

Watershed closed at the end of 2019 after 21 years.

