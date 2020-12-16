Scooped Cookie Dough Bar to open two Atlanta locations in early 2021

While Scooped will be focused on delivery, customers will also be able to walk up to the storefronts at 800 Forrest St. NW at Forrest Neighborhood Eatery and 777 Oak St. NW at Oak Street Eats.

The concept, from owner Matt Weber, will pair with Cloud Kitchens, a company that offers entrepreneurs a chance to launch their business with a lower-cost, virtual kitchen model.