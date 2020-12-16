Scooped Cookie Dough Bar to open two Atlanta locations in early 2021

Texas-based Scooped Cookie Dough is entering the Atlanta market with two locations slated to open in January 2021.
While Scooped will be focused on delivery, customers will also be able to walk up to the storefronts at 800 Forrest St. NW at Forrest Neighborhood Eatery and 777 Oak St. NW at Oak Street Eats.
The concept, from owner Matt Weber, will pair with Cloud Kitchens, a company that offers entrepreneurs a chance to launch their business with a lower-cost, virtual kitchen model.
Scooped will feature a variety of cookie dough flavors and toppings, including gluten-free and vegan options, as well as cookie dough ice cream sandwiches and cannolis. Flavors include cookies and cream, red velvet, Brookie (chocolate chip cookie dough swirled with brownie batter) and Monster (peanut butter cookie dough with oatmeal, chocolate chips and M&Ms).
The two Atlanta shops will be one of 17 Scooped locations set to open across California, Nevada, Arizona, Florida in Georgia in 2021. Scooped launched in 2017 and also has stores in Colorado and Illinois.
Atlanta is also home to cookie dough business Batter Cookie Dough Counter, which has locations in Ponce City Market and Buckhead.
