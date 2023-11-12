Boys Football Roundup – November 11, 2023

Adel Cook grabbed a 25-14 victory at the expense of Sandersville Washington County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 11.

Adel Cook opened with a 25-14 advantage over Sandersville Washington County through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Hornets and the Golden Hawks were both scoreless.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Adel Cook faced off against Sylvester Worth County.

Atlanta Lovett records thin win against Danielsville Madison County

Atlanta Lovett topped Danielsville Madison County 31-24 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 11.

The Lions registered a 24-17 advantage at halftime over the Red Raiders.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Atlanta Lovett and Danielsville Madison County were both scoreless.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Danielsville Madison County faced off against Gainesville East Hall and Atlanta Lovett took on Stockbridge Woodland on Nov. 3 at Stockbridge Woodland High School.

Atlanta Westminster takes advantage of early margin to defeat Ringgold Heritage

Atlanta Westminster left no doubt in recording a 27-17 win over Ringgold Heritage in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 11.

Atlanta Westminster moved in front of Ringgold Heritage 27-17 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Atlanta Westminster faced off against Lithonia Miller Grove and Ringgold Heritage took on Carrollton Central on Nov. 3 at Ringgold Heritage High School.

Augusta Lucy C Laney overwhelms Sylvester Worth County

Augusta Lucy C Laney scored early and often to roll over Sylvester Worth County 67-31 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 11.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Augusta Lucy C Laney faced off against Augusta Glenn Hills and Sylvester Worth County took on Adel Cook on Nov. 3 at Sylvester Worth County High School.

Bainbridge dominates Statesboro Trinity Christian

Bainbridge unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Statesboro Trinity Christian 49-14 Saturday on Nov. 11 in Georgia football.

Recently on Nov. 3, Bainbridge squared off with Cairo in a football game.

Baxley Appling County defense stifles Macon Northeast

A suffocating defense helped Baxley Appling County handle Macon Northeast 49-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 11.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Macon Northeast faced off against Macon Rutland and Baxley Appling County took on Nahunta Brantley County on Nov. 3 at Baxley Appling County High School.

Blackshear Pierce County dominates Macon The Academy for Classical Education in convincing showing

Blackshear Pierce County earned a convincing 42-7 win over Macon The Academy for Classical Education in Georgia high school football on Nov. 11.

Blackshear Pierce County opened with a 21-7 advantage over Macon The Academy for Classical Education through the first quarter.

The Bears opened a giant 28-7 gap over the Gryphons at the intermission.

Blackshear Pierce County breathed fire to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Blackshear Pierce County faced off against Reidsville Tattnall County and Macon The Academy for Classical Education took on Columbus Spencer High School on Nov. 3 at Macon The Academy for Classical Education.

Blairsville Union County carves slim margin over McDonough Eagles Landing Christian

Blairsville Union County finally found a way to top McDonough Eagles Landing Christian 24-17 in Georgia high school football on Nov. 11.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, second and third quarters.

The Panthers held on with a 24-17 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 2, Blairsville Union County faced off against Roswell Fellowship Christian and McDonough Eagles Landing Christian took on Atlanta McNair on Nov. 2 at Atlanta McNair High School.

Bloomingdale New Hampstead slips past Macon Westside

Bloomingdale New Hampstead posted a narrow 14-6 win over Macon Westside in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 11.

The Phoenix registered a 7-6 advantage at intermission over the Seminoles.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Phoenix got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Bogart North Oconee defeats Atlanta Pace

Bogart North Oconee handled Atlanta Pace 52-13 in an impressive showing on Nov. 11 in Georgia football.

Bogart North Oconee opened with a 7-6 advantage over Atlanta Pace through the first quarter.

The Titans registered a 28-6 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Bogart North Oconee jumped to a 31-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans held on with a 21-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Bogart North Oconee faced off against Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff and Atlanta Pace took on Jonesboro Mt Zion on Nov. 3 at Atlanta Pace Academy.

Carrollton Central carves slim margin over Atlanta Hapeville Charter

Carrollton Central finally found a way to top Atlanta Hapeville Charter 41-33 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 11.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Carrollton Central and Atlanta Hapeville Charter settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Lions’ offense moved in front for a 26-21 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

Carrollton Central darted to a 34-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Carrollton Central faced off against Ringgold Heritage and Atlanta Hapeville Charter took on Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal on Nov. 3 at Atlanta Hapeville Charter.

Cedartown posts win at Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal’s expense

Cedartown eventually beat Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal 21-7 on Nov. 11 in Georgia football action.

Cedartown darted in front of Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Golden Bears.

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 21-7 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Cedartown faced off against Tunnel Hill Northwest and Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal took on Atlanta Hapeville Charter on Nov. 3 at Atlanta Hapeville Charter.

Chatsworth North Murray tops South Atlanta

Chatsworth North Murray earned a convincing 35-12 win over South Atlanta in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 11.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Chatsworth North Murray faced off against Rockmart.

Columbus Spencer high school escapes close call with Vidalia

Columbus Spencer high school finally found a way to top Vidalia 41-34 on Nov. 11 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Columbus Spencer High School faced off against Macon The Academy for Classical Education and Vidalia took on Lyons Toombs County on Nov. 3 at Vidalia High School.

Decatur Columbia bests Athens

Decatur Columbia handled Athens 52-26 in an impressive showing for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 11.

The first quarter gave Decatur Columbia a 15-7 lead over Athens.

The Eagles fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Decatur Columbia jumped to a 33-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 19-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Athens faced off against Commerce East Jackson.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill allows no points against Columbus Shaw

A suffocating defense helped Fayetteville Starrs Mill handle Columbus Shaw 48-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 11.

The first quarter gave Fayetteville Starrs Mill a 27-0 lead over Columbus Shaw.

The Panthers fought to a 41-0 intermission margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill breathed fire to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Nov. 3, Fayetteville Starrs Mill squared off with Fayetteville Whitewater in a football game.

Fitzgerald tacks win on Eatonton Putnam County

Fitzgerald rolled past Eatonton Putnam County for a comfortable 35-7 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Fitzgerald High on Nov. 11.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Fitzgerald faced off against Nashville Berrien.

Griffin Spalding rally stops Jesup Wayne County

Griffin Spalding dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 34-21 win over Jesup Wayne County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 11.

Jesup Wayne County started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Griffin Spalding at the end of the first quarter.

The Jaguars’ offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Yellow Jackets at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Griffin Spalding and Jesup Wayne County locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Jaguars held on with a 20-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Hogansville Callaway races in front to defeat Lilburn Providence Christian

Hogansville Callaway broke to an early lead and topped Lilburn Providence Christian 49-7 for a Georgia high school football victory at Hogansville Callaway High on Nov. 11.

In recent action on Nov. 2, Hogansville Callaway faced off against Fairburn Landmark Christian and Lilburn Providence Christian took on Homer Banks County on Nov. 3 at Lilburn Providence Christian Academy.

Super start fuels Kennesaw North Cobb Christian’s victory over Blue Ridge Fannin County

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Blue Ridge Fannin County 33-27 for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 11.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian opened with a 20-7 advantage over Blue Ridge Fannin County through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Eagles and the Rebels were both scoreless.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian jumped to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Rebels’ 20-6 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Blue Ridge Fannin County faced off against Tallapoosa Haralson County.

Kingsland Camden County rally stops Covington Newton

Kingsland Camden County rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Covington Newton 29-15 for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 11.

Covington Newton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-8 advantage over Kingsland Camden County as the first quarter ended.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Wildcats and the Rams were both scoreless.

Kingsland Camden County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 16-15 lead over Covington Newton.

The Wildcats held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Nov. 3, Covington Newton squared off with Lawrenceville Archer in a football game.

LaGrange routs Albany Westover

LaGrange rolled past Albany Westover for a comfortable 45-6 victory at Lagrange High on Nov. 11 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Nov. 3, LaGrange squared off with LaGrange Troup County in a football game.

LaGrange Troup County records thin win against Cairo

LaGrange Troup County posted a narrow 14-10 win over Cairo for a Georgia high school football victory at Cairo High on Nov. 11.

LaGrange Troup County jumped in front of Cairo 14-10 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Tigers and the Syrupmakers were both scoreless.

Last season, LaGrange Troup County and Cairo squared off on Nov. 19, 2022 at LaGrange Troup County High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Cairo faced off against Bainbridge and LaGrange Troup County took on LaGrange on Nov. 3 at LaGrange High School.

Locust Grove Luella records thin win against Gainesville East Forsyth

Locust Grove Luella topped Gainesville East Forsyth 26-21 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 11.

Locust Grove Luella darted in front of Gainesville East Forsyth 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions and the Broncos battled to a standoff at 14-14 as the third quarter began.

Locust Grove Luella darted ahead over Gainesville East Forsyth when the final quarter began 26-21.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Locust Grove Luella faced off against Hampton and Gainesville East Forsyth took on Gainesville North Hall on Nov. 3 at Gainesville North Hall High School.

Lyons Toombs County crushes Macon Southwest

Lyons Toombs County handled Macon Southwest 64-6 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 11.

Lyons Toombs County charged in front of Macon Southwest 30-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense pulled in front for a 36-6 lead over the Patriots at halftime.

Lyons Toombs County steamrolled to a 57-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Lyons Toombs County faced off against Vidalia and Macon Southwest took on Macon Central on Nov. 3 at Macon Central High School.

Perry takes down Waynesboro Burke County

Perry left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Waynesboro Burke County from start to finish for a 35-14 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Perry High on Nov. 11.

Perry opened with a 14-5 advantage over Waynesboro Burke County through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Bears inched back to a 14-11 deficit.

Perry darted to a 21-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Perry faced off against Dexter West Laurens and Waynesboro Burke County took on Brooklet Southeast Bulloch on Nov. 3 at Waynesboro Burke County High School.

Rockmart allows no points against Atlanta Washington

Defense dominated as Rockmart pitched a 28-0 shutout of Atlanta Washington during this Georgia football game on Nov. 11.

Recently on Nov. 3, Rockmart squared off with Chatsworth North Murray in a football game.

Atlanta Therrell comes up short in matchup with Rome Model

Rome Model eventually beat Atlanta Therrell 21-8 on Nov. 11 in Georgia football action.

Rome Model jumped in front of Atlanta Therrell 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a meager 14-8 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Rome Model jumped to a 21-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Nov. 3, Atlanta Therrell squared off with Atlanta B.E.S.T in a football game.

Roswell Fellowship Christian overwhelms Stone Mountain Redan

Roswell Fellowship Christian earned a convincing 42-14 win over Stone Mountain Redan in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 11.

In recent action on Nov. 2, Roswell Fellowship Christian faced off against Blairsville Union County.

Savannah Benedictine Military allows no points against Milledgeville Baldwin

Defense dominated as Savannah Benedictine Military pitched a 41-0 shutout of Milledgeville Baldwin during this Georgia football game on Nov. 11.

Recently on Nov. 3, Milledgeville Baldwin squared off with Griffin in a football game.

Stockbridge shuts out Gainesville North Hall

Defense dominated as Stockbridge pitched a 48-0 shutout of Gainesville North Hall at Stockbridge High on Nov. 11 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Stockbridge faced off against McDonough and Gainesville North Hall took on Gainesville East Forsyth on Nov. 3 at Gainesville North Hall High School.

Stone Mountain Stephenson rides to cruise-control win over Tunnel Hill Northwest

Stone Mountain Stephenson handled Tunnel Hill Northwest 62-15 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 11.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Stone Mountain Stephenson faced off against Decatur Southwest Dekalb and Tunnel Hill Northwest took on Cedartown on Nov. 3 at Cedartown High School.

Thomson shuts out Hazlehurst Jeff Davis

A suffocating defense helped Thomson handle Hazlehurst Jeff Davis 40-0 on Nov. 11 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Thomson faced off against Augusta Westside and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis took on Americus Sumter High School South on Nov. 3 at Hazlehurst Jeff Davis High School.

