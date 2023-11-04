Athens dominates Commerce East Jackson

Athens darted in front of Commerce East Jackson 17-15 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans registered a 32-15 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Athens jumped to a 46-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

The last time Athens and Commerce East Jackson played in a 34-7 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Athens faced off against Homer Banks County and Commerce East Jackson took on Blairsville Union County on Oct. 20 at Commerce East Jackson High School.

