Waynesboro Burke County tops Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Waynesboro Burke County jumped in front of Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bears opened a mammoth 42-7 gap over the Yellowjackets at the intermission.

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 42-14.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Waynesboro Burke County and Brooklet Southeast Bulloch squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Brooklet Southeast Bulloch High School.

Recently on Oct. 26, Waynesboro Burke County squared off with Bloomingdale New Hampstead in a football game.

