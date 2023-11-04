Blue Ridge Fannin County bests Tallapoosa Haralson County

Blue Ridge Fannin County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Tallapoosa Haralson County through the first quarter.

Blue Ridge Fannin County fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at Tallapoosa Haralson County’s expense.

Blue Ridge Fannin County jumped to a 33-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Blue Ridge Fannin County got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, Blue Ridge Fannin County and Tallapoosa Haralson County faced off on Nov. 3, 2022 at Blue Ridge Fannin County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 26, Blue Ridge Fannin County faced off against Rockmart.

