Roswell Fellowship Christian records thin win against Blairsville Union County

Sports
By Sports Bot
47 minutes ago

Roswell Fellowship Christian topped Blairsville Union County 28-21 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Nov. 2.

Last season, Roswell Fellowship Christian and Blairsville Union County faced off on Nov. 3, 2022 at Blairsville Union County High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Blairsville Union County squared off with Commerce East Jackson in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Hundreds evacuate Gaza Strip as more pressure placed on Israel to pause fighting2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Groups want Vogtle cost hearings halted until Georgia PSC elections are held
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia education officials decide which test scores mean kids can read
8h ago

Police: 2 drivers raced at 100 mph in 45-mph zone before Cobb crash killed teen
8h ago

Police: 2 drivers raced at 100 mph in 45-mph zone before Cobb crash killed teen
8h ago

2 injured in separate south Atlanta road rage shootings just hours apart
5h ago
The Latest

Watkinsville Oconee County scores early, pulls away from Carnesville Franklin County
47m ago
Montezuma Macon County bests Buena Vista Marion County
47m ago
Milledgeville Georgia Military delivers statement win over Jeffersonville Twiggs County
47m ago
Featured

How to watch “The South Got Something To Say”
Buying Black art at center of show
12h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top