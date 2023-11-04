Covington Newton bests Lawrenceville Archer

Covington Newton opened with a 14-7 advantage over Lawrenceville Archer through the first quarter.

The Rams and the Tigers battled to a standoff at 14-14 as the third quarter began.

Covington Newton steamrolled in front of Lawrenceville Archer 33-14 to begin the final quarter.

The Rams held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Covington Newton and Lawrenceville Archer faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Covington Newton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Lawrenceville Archer faced off against Snellville South Gwinnett and Covington Newton took on Snellville South Gwinnett on Oct. 26 at Covington Newton High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.