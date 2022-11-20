ajc logo
X

Close Encounter: LaGrange Troup County nips Cairo

Sports
By Sports Bot
36 minutes ago

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but LaGrange Troup County wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 26-17 over Cairo in a Georgia high school football matchup.

LaGrange Troup County drew first blood by forging a 6-2 margin over Cairo after the first quarter.

The Syrupmakers came from behind to grab the advantage 17-13 at halftime over the Tigers.

LaGrange Troup County broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead over Cairo.

The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs flirting with history

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia State overcomes adversity to edge Texas A&M-Commerce
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Dismal second half eliminates Georgia State from bowl contention
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop

Credit: Curtis Compton

Braves sign Mike Soroka to one-year deal as deadline to tender contracts passes
22h ago
The Latest

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal dances past Carrollton Central
23h ago
Fairburn Creekside blanks Dalton in shutout performance
23h ago
Storm warning: South Atlanta unleashes full fury on Blairsville Union County
23h ago
Featured

High school football state playoff scoreboard
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top