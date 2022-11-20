Close Encounter: LaGrange Troup County nips Cairo

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but LaGrange Troup County wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 26-17 over Cairo in a Georgia high school football matchup.
LaGrange Troup County drew first blood by forging a 6-2 margin over Cairo after the first quarter.
The Syrupmakers came from behind to grab the advantage 17-13 at halftime over the Tigers.
LaGrange Troup County broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead over Cairo.
The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.