Dream lets another big lead slip in loss to Liberty

The Dream once again built a commanding lead over the New York Liberty, going up by 19 early in the second quarter, just as they did in Brooklyn on June 17. But the Liberty responded the same way, locking in defensively and flipping momentum to rally for a 79–72 win Sunday afternoon.
The Dream (12–9) dropped their second straight game on this six-game road trip. New York’s defense forced 16 turnovers and turned them into 18 points.
New York (14-6) carried its strong momentum into the fourth quarter. Brittney Griner hit a hook shot to pull the Dream within two, but the Liberty kept control. After Allisha Gray’s finish at the rim made it 65-60, Nyara Sabally drilled a 3 to push the lead to 10 points.
A few possessions later, Jordin Canada sank two free throws to cut the deficit to four, but the Liberty closed the game in commanding fashion. Leonie Fiebich, Kennedy Burke, Sabally, and Breanna Stewart delivered in key moments, sealing New York’s second come-from-behind home win against the Dream this season.
The Liberty opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run, fueled by a Sabrina Ionescu jumper and a clutch three from Stewart to cut the deficit to 43-38. The Dream responded with back-to-back 3s from Naz Hillmon and Maya Caldwell, ending their cold stretch from deep.
But New York wasn’t done, using a 17-2 run led by Stewart and two 3s from Fiebich to swing the momentum and take a 55-53 lead into the fourth.
Griner capped a strong stretch for the Dream with a hook shot off an assist from Caldwell, pushing the Dream’s lead to 19. However, the Liberty responded by finding some rhythm, scoring 12 of their 18 second-quarter points in the paint through Isabelle Harrison and aggressive drives to the rim for free throw opportunities.
Caldwell hit a pull-up jumper with eight seconds left, but Stewart answered with a pair of free throws to end the half. The Dream took a 42–31 lead into the break.
The Dream started strong, hitting three early 3s to take a 15–11 lead in the first seven minutes. They closed the first with a dominant 16–2 run, surging ahead 26–13 behind four made triples.
The Dream will return to action Wednesday at noon ET against the Chicago Sky.
