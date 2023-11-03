Hogansville Callaway prevails over Fairburn Landmark Christian

By Sports Bot
46 minutes ago

Hogansville Callaway handled Fairburn Landmark Christian 56-3 in an impressive showing for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 2.

Last season, Hogansville Callaway and Fairburn Landmark Christian squared off on Nov. 3, 2022 at Fairburn Landmark Christian High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Hogansville Callaway faced off against McDonough Eagles Landing Christian and Fairburn Landmark Christian took on Decatur Towers on Oct. 20 at Fairburn Landmark Christian High School.

