Hey, y’all.

It’s Home Run Derby day in the ATL. Lots of other stuff to discuss, too.

Let’s get right to it.

LET ‘EM FLY, MATTY

Dale Murphy participated in Major League Baseball’s first All-Star affiliated Home Run Derby. It was 1985 in Minneapolis.

And things were … a tad different back then.

“It was kind of like, ‘Hey, uh, we’re doing a home run derby.’ And we were like, ‘Yeah, sounds fun, whatever,’” the infamously amiable Braves legend chuckled Sunday, during a chat at the All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria.

“I cant remember how much lead time we got, probably the day before. I don’t remember how they counted our outs, but we played innings. It was American League against National League, and the winning team did not get a million dollars. I know that.”

Murphy hit four home runs that day. He didn’t win. No Brave has ever been derby champ.

But perhaps first baseman Matt Olson can break the trend tonight at Truist Park.

In case you missed it: Ronald Acuña Jr. decided not to participate in the hometown home run derby after all, citing his recent battle with back tightness.

Olson stepped in to take his spot.

And while the lanky lefty from Lilburn figures to have plenty of fun putting balls into the Chop House, there’s some stiff competition, too.

The rest of tonight’s Home Run Derby lineup, in alphabetical order:

Byron Buxton: The Twins outfielder hails from Baxley, Georgia (which is about 30 minutes west of Jesup). Over the weekend, he hit for the cycle — on his bobblehead night.

The Twins outfielder hails from Baxley, Georgia (which is about 30 minutes west of Jesup). Over the weekend, he hit for the cycle — on his bobblehead night. Junior Caminero: In his first full season in the majors, the Rays third baseman has mashed 23 homers.

In his first full season in the majors, the Rays third baseman has mashed 23 homers. Jazz Chisolm: You may remember the Yankees infielder from his days in Miami. His 17 home runs match Olson’s total.

You may remember the Yankees infielder from his days in Miami. His 17 home runs match Olson’s total. Oneil Cruz: The powerful Pirates star signed up last week — but sat out Sunday’s first-half finale with a hip issue. No announcement either way just yet, but it’s possible he’s replaced.

The powerful Pirates star signed up last week — but sat out Sunday’s first-half finale with a hip issue. No announcement either way just yet, but it’s possible he’s replaced. Cal Raleigh: The Mariners catcher, known as “Big Dumper,” already has an absurd 38 home runs this season. Definitely the favorite in this one.

The Mariners catcher, known as “Big Dumper,” already has an absurd 38 home runs this season. Definitely the favorite in this one. Brent Rooker: The 30-year-old Athletics outfielder has 20 home runs so far this season (and had four hits, including a homer, during the Braves’ recent visit to Sacramento).

The 30-year-old Athletics outfielder has 20 home runs so far this season (and had four hits, including a homer, during the Braves’ recent visit to Sacramento). James Wood: The Nationals’ 6-foot-7 outfielder is just 22 years old — and has hit 24 longballs.

Tonight, they’ll all get three minutes to hit as many dingers as they can (plus a three-out bonus round). The top four advance to the semifinals, and on from there.

It’ll be the second derby experience for the Braves’ Olson, who lost 24-23 in the first round of the 2021 derby while representing Oakland.

Win, lose or draw, this one figures to feel a little different.

“I think I’d like to sit here and say I just want to enjoy the moment of it and realize how cool it is to do it in your hometown for the home team,” he said over the weekend. “But I know I’m a competitor, too, and when that thing gets rolling, I’m gonna wanna win it.”

Any advice on that front, Mr. Murphy?

“No, I didn’t hit that many and these guys are gonna hit a lot more. And it’s fun to watch.”

Tune in to ESPN at 8 p.m. to soak it all in.

Check out this afternoon’s Braves Report for more of my wide-ranging convo with Murphy.

The AJC team has been all over the All-Star festivities so far (including the MLB Draft, which kicked off at the Coca-Cola Roxy last night). A few more links of interest.

CHECKING IN WITH TECH

New Georgia Tech athletic director Ryan Alpert is slated for a formal Atlanta introduction Wednesday. In the meantime, Jackets beat writer Chad Bishop caught up with Alpert’s dad for a little insight — and I think you’ll like what you read.

“Once he sinks his teeth into something, it’s hard to get him to let go,” the elder Alpert said.

🔗 Bonus link: Tech’s Kyle Lodise picked in MLB Draft

MEANWHILE, IN ATHENS …

Georgia football’s 2026 recruiting train kept on rolling over the weekend, picking up commitments from two big-name in-state prospects.

Tyriq Green, a four-star safety from Buford High, joined Kaiden Prothro — a five-star tight end from Bowdon (west of Carrollton, near the Alabama line) — in joining the Bulldogs’ second-ranked class.

Prothro’s high school coach said this: “He told me once he wanted to be the next Brock Bowers.”

We’ll take it.

🔗 Bonus link: Muschamp not listed on coaching staff

SCORES AND SUCH

😬 The Dream had a bit of a rough weekend, fading down the stretch against the Fever on Friday and fumbling away a 19-point lead against the Liberty on Sunday.

Next up: A Wednesday afternoon visit to Chicago.

🤔 Atlanta United managed a 1-1 draw against Toronto on Saturday, thanks to an last-minute penalty kick from Emanuel Latte Lath. At least the Five Stripes played like ”a team again,” in manager Ronny Deila’s estimation.

🧐 Asa Newell’s first two NBA Summer League games are in the books. Here’s what to know about the Hawks’ first-round draft pick and how he performed.

WEEKEND WONDERPERSON

Did the Braves lose Sunday? Yes.

Are they 11 games under .500 heading into the break? Also yes.

But there’s still room for award-worthy performances, on and off the field.

🏆 So I’m dubbing Nacho Alvarez king of the weekend.

After Austin Riley went on the shelf with his own abdominal issue, Alvarez woke up at 5 a.m. Saturday and drove from Indianapolis (where the Stripers were playing) to St. Louis to join the big league squad.

He got two hits.

“We got over here pretty fast,” Alvarez told reporters. “It always feels good to be back here with familiar faces, you know? These guys are so welcoming, any questions I have they’re there for me. These guys are unbelievable human beings and hoping I can help these guys make a push.”

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Love me some Blooper. More photos from the race honoring Braves legend Hank Aaron here.

Until next time.